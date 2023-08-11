EL CENTRO – The City of El Centro Adult Center recently unveiled masterful works of art during its Adult Center Art Exhibition at the Old Post Office Pavilion.
According to a press release from the City of El Centro, All of the artwork was produced by Adult Center participants through its “Art with Ana” class at the Adult Center, located at 385 S. 1st Street in El Centro. The artwork was displayed during an event on August 3 at the Old Post Office Pavilion, where participants had the opportunity to showcase their wonderful artistic talent to friends and family.
The Art with Ana class, led by Ana Pineda, comprises over 100 participants engaging in canvas painting, sketching, drawing, and various art projects as part of the year-round program, according to the release.
“We witnessed incredible artwork produced by the participants in this art program,” Mayor Martha Cardenas-Singh said in the release. “Among the numerous exceptional programs our Adult Center provides, this stands out.”
“It’s wonderful to observe our residents making the most of these opportunities,” she said.
“In addition, the El Centro Adult Center presents a variety of other programs including Zumba Gold, Tai Chi Chuan, guitar classes, book club, a crochet program, jewelry making, and more,” the release reads.
For additional details or information on how to be part of the Adult Center programs, call the Adult Center at (760) 370-0160.
