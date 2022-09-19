EL CENTRO - The City of El Centro and the Consulate of Mexico in Calexico celebrated Mexican Independence with the annual “El Grito de Independencia” on Saturday at Bucklin Park. The family-oriented event included local food vendors, live entertainment by Los Aferrados de la Sierra, and contests throughout the evening.
El Grito draws large crowd to celebrate Mexican Independence Day
- By ELIZABETH MAYORAL CORPUS, Staff Writer
