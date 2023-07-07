BRAWLEY – Unlikely writer, director, actress, and Barbara Worth Junior High School (BWJH) student, Mylah Sanabria, was recently afforded a crash course in filmmaking via the Youth Cinema Project (YCP) which took her all the way from seventh grade English class to the red carpet in Hollywood.
The YCP is a coordinated and creative in-class approach to satisfying ELA curriculum, such as English language proficiency and presentation skills, by teaching and implementing industry experiences like screenwriting, cinematography, set and costume design, post-production, and more. The concept utilizes project based learning to produce “competent, resilient, real world problem solvers,” and hopes to bridge existing “achievement and opportunity gaps” by molding lifelong learners who will ultimately become Hollywood’s “multicultural future.”
The YCP, formerly called the Latino Film Project, believes that issues of equity and access have prevented minorities from sharing their stories to broader audiences, and references the 2015-2016 Twitter movement #OscarsSoWhite as to why fostering minority youth filmmakers remains of peak relevancy today.
“Hollywood shapes culture and the development of social norms,” reads the YCP website, which states that it seeks to better reflect human diversity overall by educating and inspiring students just like 13-year-old Mylah.
Her mother, Bianca Sanabria, had expected a rather routine registration in preparation for her daughter’s first year of middle school. In what Sanabria claims was “pure coincidence,” Mylah landed in the only seventh grade class at BWJH participating in the YCP program.
Amy Quarcelino, Mylah’s now-former seventh grade ELA teacher at BWJH, said she has had the privilege of witnessing the YCP’s transformative effects on her students like her for the past seven years.
According to Quarcelino, two days a week were reserved for industry professionals to visit the students during class and guide them in creating a film of their own from start to finish. Writing, critiquing, filming, and editing all took place right there in the classroom and sometimes around campus, she said.
Students are exposed to industry equipment, lingo, and etiquette, all while having fun and fulfilling their required curriculum, she confirmed. She says students often grow to be more vocal and participatory in the classroom, even if they start off the year quite shy.
“I see them leading groups in other classes, and using and applying those skills,” Quarcelino said. “They really come out of their shells.”
Sanabria agrees with this assessment of growth and said she too has seen a similar trend in her daughter Mylah.
“She speaks differently,” Sanabria said, referencing the confident, specialized language her daughter now uses when the two watch films together.
After a tedious process that involved creating a narrative, writing a script, pitching said script to her class, in addition to completing the full filmmaking process, Mylah’s script and resulting film became one of three that were chosen by the YCP to debut at the famed TCL (former Grauman’s) Chinese Theater during the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival (LALIFF).
The young artist and first-time filmmaker was actually picked for her acting skills, Quarcelino said, and later got the chance to participate in an improv comedy class taught by famous actor and comedian Carlos Santos, known for his role of “Chris Morales” on the Netflix original series “Gentefied.” Mylah said she enjoyed a game he taught the class called “Yes And…” – a golden rule of acting and comedy improvisation – the most.
Her favorite moment, though, was seeing her film on the big screen.
“My film was about a ballerina who gets stuck in the past and has to find her way home,” Mylah said, noting that she was able to meld her love of dance and film with an aesthetic inspired by the 2010 drama/thriller “Black Swan.” The young, multi-hyphenate is excited for the creative possibilities her future holds and hopes to one day attend college for journalism or filmmaking.
“It’s a joy to watch them grow,” Quarcelino said. “It’s the greatest experience of a teacher’s life to see students thrive and become interested in something they love and do it well,” the proud teacher said.
IVP Editor Roman Flores contributed to this report.
