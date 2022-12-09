IMPERIAL – Imperial City Council Incumbent James Tucker and newcomers Ida S. Obeso Martinez and Stacy Mendoza have more than just hoping to improve the City of Imperial as a common goal, they also have some of their priorities for the city already in alignment with each other.
The now official results of the General Election of Nov. 8 showed Tucker finishing with 1,849 votes (21.53%), Obeso Martinez with 1,756 votes (20.45%), and Mendoza with 1,680 votes (19.56%), filling the three open seats in Imperial, over challengers Luis Garcia’s 1,393 votes (16.22%), Elia Valdez’s 1,030 votes (11,99%), and David Escobar’s 879 votes (10.24%, respectively, according to County Registrar of Voter’s final elections results report.
While each of the three winners have some of their priorities for the city ranked slightly differently, the commonalities Tucker, Obeso Martinez and Mendoza have are improving Imperial’s parks, infrastructure – particularly roads – and attracting business so the small-but-growing city, they said.
Tucker said he was “excited, very proud” when reelected after already having served two terms on Imperial’s City Council, saying his election platform was based on “just keep moving forward.”
“We’ve got some stuff to fix, a lot of stuff,” Tucker said in a Thursday, Dec. 8 interview, one month after the elections but just two days after the results were made official at a County Board of Supervisors meeting.
Tucker said he looks forward to improvements along California Highway 86, looking for a new City Hall, and “putting a little more work into our park systems.”
“I hope we can put some attention to street repairs for the City of Imperial,” he said.
Some positives happening in Imperial, Tucker said, are the hotel along Highway 98 in the process of “being finished up and will be operational in the next 6 to 8 months, and the medical center that’s going in behind it.”
“We hope to bring more stores and tax dollars into Imperial but we’ll have to see what happens there,” he said.
Obeso Martinez – winning in her first time ever running for an elected office – said she wants to “focus on maintaining our parks,” “secure more businesses” and “I want to make sure we still have one of the safest cities in the County and in California.”
“One way is finding funding for parks, our police and fire departments, and attracting new business by advertising ourselves,” Obeso Martinez said. “Of course we need roads and parks – we need a lot of stuff – but the revitalization of downtown would be great.”
“I like the revitalization that we have going on in downtown,” she said. “It might be long-term but [let’s] at least start talks about opening some places in those empty lots downtown.”
“I think it comes down to streamlining the (business permitting) process for those businesses that want to come here, making sure that they have resources, and making sure they have the workforce in whatever particular business that they’re trying to open, and showing them what resources we have available to help them choose Imperial,” Obeso Martinez said.
“It’s kind of getting our word out that Imperial has over 20,000 and we want businesses here in Imperial,” she said. “I think with that number we can attract some commercial businesses and small businesses too.”
“The more businesses we have the more tax base we have for more infrastructure for our roads, parks, and provide services to the residents of Imperial, so it’s a win-win for everybody,” Obeso Martinez said.
Mendoza said she and her camp were watching the vote tallies as they came in, with excitement.
“You always want to wait until votes get certified because we had a lot of very qualified candidates who run so you can’t take it for granted,” Mendoza said, “but I was just excited to have an opportunity to sit at the dais and work for the community.”
Mendoza also said Imperial’s roads need work, particularly around Ben Hulse Elementary School and rain drainage issues, “so I need to work with the rest of the council and talk to staff about trying to find ways to identify funding to supplement our general fund to continue working on that infrastructure and get it back up to where it needs to be.”
Working as an economic development manager as her full-time job, Mendoza said the money will come to the city by responsibly “bringing in good commerce and businesses without trying to turn it into some big, bustling city.”
“We have a lot of parks that need some improvement,” Mendoza said. “I’d like to see us work on getting those retention basins brought up to actual park status … so that it’s a fun and safe place for families to be.”
“I feel our current council is doing a great job,” Mendoza said. “I just want to continue that momentum.”
Tucker agreed, saying Imperial’s progress as of late is not from “just one single person, it takes a whole team, past and present councils, city staff, and your fellow board members.”
The three elected officials were also all grateful to those that voted for them, and expressed that they want to work with the current city councilmembers for the betterment of Imperial.
“Thank you and I will continue to do my best for the residents of Imperial,” Tucker said.
“I’m thankful and truly humbled that they’re trusting me with this position,” Mendoza said. “They know that I’m here to represent them, fight for them, and work for them.”
“I’m thankful for them entrusting me and electing me,” Obeso Martinez said. “I look forward to working for them.”
