EL CENTRO — Residents of the El Centro can look forward to a city administration that blends the old and the new for the future of the city.
On Nov. 8, the citizens of El Centro let their voices be heard, reelecting incumbent and El Centro Mayor Tomás Oliva and electing El Centro resident Sonia Carter in her first elected position, with Imperial County Board of Supervisors set to approve the results on Dec. 5.
El Centro City Council had two open seats, with Oliva taking 3,729 votes (31.49%), while Carter received 3,300 votes (27.87%).
Carter and Oliva defeated former El Centro City Councilmember and CEO of Southwest Protective Services Jason Jackson, who received 2,712 voters (22.9%) and co-organizer of the Imperial Valley Equity & Justice Coalition Danielle Flores, who received 2,101 votes (17.74%).
“I am very honored," Carter said. "I would like to thank all of my supporters and all of my voters … I am in it for the people, and I want to make sure the people are taken care of.”
Reflecting back on his time already on the city council, Oliva says he learned that there is focusing on what is right for your community and focusing on what is wrong, and that sometimes those are not the same things that get you reelected.
“I have learned that in these positions, you can get lost in strategy and focusing on what will get you reelected … remembering to stay true to yourself and your principles are very important,” Oliva said.
As the two move forward together on the El Centro City Council, Carter plans to take the first year of her term to listen and learn since as this is her first time in elected office.
Despite her inexperience in office, Sonia promises to bring her extensive education and life experience to roll and do the best she can to serve the residents of El Centro, she said.
“The city council have reached out to me with a guideline of different areas that we'll be focusing on, but I think it is up to the mayor to appoint those positions," Carter said. "Once I'm appointed to my areas that I will be focusing on, I will be going and spearheading it 100%.”
Oliva however, reported having a clear and direct plan for what he intends to do in his new term.
“This term I will focus on additional housing, attainable housing and focus on our healthcare system,” Oliva said.
