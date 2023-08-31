Energy bills double causing customers financial hardships, IID customers say

EL CENTRO – María Islas, west of El Centro mobile home site resident, was waiting Wednesday afternoon, August 30, at the Imperial Irrigation District offices on Broadway Avenue looking for help paying her electric bill.
This month, the Imperial Irrigation District sent her a bill for several hundred dollars that she finds virtually unaffordable.
One of her neighbors also went to seek support from the Campesinos Unidos staff at the El Centro IID facilities on August 30 in order to pay the $450 the agency has charged her.
About five years ago, when her grandchildren lived with her, the organization had given her help with the payment. This time she is not very sure that she will receive support again because her grandchildren no longer live with her.
These El Centro residents are not alone in this problem.
Last week, a Facebook user asked the members of the Rants and Raves of Imperial Valley Facebook group, in Spanish, if they had already seen their energy bills for this month.
The social media post led to nearly 300 people sharing comments on the subject, with the vast majority amazed by the bills.
In some cases, group members noted that the cost of electricity over the past month has nearly tripled, and in most cases doubled.
Although during the summer the cost of electricity increases due to the use of air conditioners, most of those commenting stated the cost had significantly increased.
Bills shown in the group reveal that in one case the cost went from $260 to $507 and in another it went from $120 to $230. Another user stated that this month she will pay $429 – the highest she has ever paid.
In another case, a user stated that, despite having solar panels, this month she will pay the Imperial Irrigation District $273, a figure she had not paid in six years.
One user, identified as Kennedy Gardens and apparently related to Division 4 Director Javier González, called on users of the social media group to blame President Joe Biden for the high cost of gasoline, which affects the cost of the electric power service. The comments triggered some criticism against director González.
Another user reported having received a charge for $900, while others registered bills of $600, $700, and even a thousand dollars.
Many of the comments posted by users, among whom there were people who called for a protest, reveal that the income of those affected will prevent them from purchasing food due to the high cost of electricity, which in some cases represents the same cost of the month’s rent.
“IID is clearly not taking a passive approach to ensure our rates remain affordable and reasonable, however, our energy system was subject to some very adverse climate challenges and extremely volatile market conditions that seriously impacted our rate structure in the month of July,” IID Board President Alex Cardenas wrote in an email. “Nonetheless, our system remained functional and our first priority was to ensure minimal service interruptions in energy services.”
The board chairman said he has requested information be provided at the next board meeting scheduled for September 8, 2023, to address volatile market conditions impacting peak energy rates, the development of an aggressive outreach initiative to help customers enrolled in payment assistance programs, and an update on Campesinos Unidos’ utility assistance program.
In a report presented to the Board of Directors of the Imperial Irrigation District on August 15, the agency’s Chief Finance Officer Belen Valenzuela indicated that since July 2021 the board of directors has reviewed and stabilized the adjustment collection factors for the cost of energy each month in order to avoid increases in the market during the months of high consumption. At the same time, she said, directors monitor monthly collections to protect the district’s financial stability for future borrowing needs.
Valenzuela explained that the Energy Cost Adjustment is applied to all customers in order to recover the cost of fuel, electricity production, capacity, transmission, purchases from other agencies, and other costs that are not covered by the basic rate.
Valenzuela’s report says the outage at the Yucca production facility has led the Department to purchase additional electric power for $11.8 million, so electricity costs during July were higher than expected, while sales were below budget.
Based on an annual projection, the district would have incurred an expense of $363.3 million for the net purchase of electricity, while for the sale of the electric flow the agency obtained $338.1.
The CFO pointed out that the cost of electricity purchased last month increased by 4%, which led to expenses exceeding the budget approved by the agency by $8.2 million.
Meanwhile, electricity sales were down about 10% as temperatures were, on average, 8% cooler than last year, and a drop in sales due to state green energy law.
Valenzuela explained that while the cost of electricity and fuel in June 2019 was $17.2 million, in the same month of 2023 the cost was $33 million. The CFO added in her report that this cost was $25.2 million dollars four years ago, and in 2023 it exceeded $63.5 million.
Likewise, the CFO stated that while the average price of electricity was $156.40 per megawatt per day, the price almost doubled during peak hours.
Brawley-based activist Eric Reyes wrote in the social media group the Energy Cost Adjustment (ECA) is hitting consumers hard due to increased use caused by climate change and high temperatures.
“The base fee alone has not been charged in any month since any of the current board members were elected,” Reyes wrote, adding that “it has included an increased rate every month for the past three years and counting.”
According to the activist, fixed-income consumers are being badly hurt.
“It pains me to see how flippant some are about this,” Reyes said.
About a quarter of this month’s high bill is accounted for by the Energy Cost Adjustment, a fluctuating charge the District charges consumers for the additional costs of producing and energy purchase.
In addition, users agreed on the fact that last month’s electricity consumption exceeded the consumption of the same month in 2022.
Founded more than half a century ago, Campesinos Unidos, a community action agency, offers residents emergency utility payment support for those with a certain income level.
The amount of help is based on household income and the number of family members. In the case of a family of four members, the joint income must not exceed $5,292 per month.
Support appears as a credit on a client’s bill about 10-12 weeks after submitting the required documents and the application, Campesinos Unidos website says.
Beneficiaries must submit a copy of a photo identification card and Social Security card, proof of income for the last 30 days, verification of benefits, and a copy of the most recent electric bill.
IID clients have two support programs. The first, called the Residential Energy Assistance Program, offers customers a discount of 20% of their bill or 30% for customers 62 years of age or older. The program includes restrictions on those who have multiple residential accounts, have a business account, do not meet income guidelines, are on the collection list, or have a history of unauthorized or tampered consumption.
The emergency program offers $125 for the quarter that covers July through September.
Campesinos Unidos data entry technicians Carmen Ayala and Arely Bueno were present August 30 at the IID facilities to attend to requests for help from residents.
According to the employees of Campesinos Unidos, this year there have been about double the number of energy relief applications compared to last year.
Ayala said the high-cost problem is compounded by rising of unemployment and low incomes. In addition, the IID stopped enforcing its service disconnection policy during the pandemic.
Last week, in just three days, the organization received more than 100 applications.
Despite the support, a user of the Facebook group expressed regretfully about these programs, “I’m too rich to be poor (and) I’m too poor to be rich.”
