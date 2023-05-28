EnergySource Minerals announces contract with Ford for geothermal lithium

IMPERIAL VALLEY – EnergySource Minerals (ESM) announces a binding lithium supply contract with Ford Motor Company. ESM is an emerging leader in the domestic production of sustainably produced lithium, a critical component used to manufacture cathodes in electric vehicle (EV) batteries.
According to a press release from EnergySource Minerals, ESM will supply Ford with lithium hydroxide produced at ESM's Project ATLiS™, located in Imperial Valley California. Project ATLiS is expected to be operational in 2025. Using only a fraction of the carbon, water and land footprint of any other operation in the world, Project ATLiS aims to set a new standard in sustainable lithium production. The project will maximize lithium output in a closed-loop environment and aims to deliver significant reduction in time, cost and environmental impact compared with alternative approaches, the release reads.
Project ATLiS in California's Salton Sea is expected to produce approximately 20,000 metric tons of lithium annually, which will quadruple the current U.S. supply of domestic lithium and is enough material to build around 500,000 EVs for the auto industry per year, according to the release.
"We are delighted to announce this contract with Ford Motor Company," Eric Spomer, CEO of EnergySource Minerals, said in the press release.
The operation will feature ESM's breakthrough ILiAD™ technology platform, which separates lithium from an underlying geothermal brine resource, in an efficient and sustainable way.
"We are delighted to announce this contract with Ford Motor Company," Eric Spomer, CEO of EnergySource Minerals, said in the release. "The domestic supply chain for EVs in the United States is taking shape, literally from the ground up. Ford is embracing a domestic, sustainable standard for EV manufacturing, and we are proud to play a part in building America's clean energy supply chain."
"We are working with promising companies such as ESM to help support our ability to scale EV production and make EVs more accessible for customers over time," Lisa Drake, Ford's vice president of EV Industrialization, Model e, said. "The work we are doing with ESM is key to growing our access to minerals such as lithium, which is essential to Ford's EV growth."
Per the release, a key technology behind ESM's Project ATLiS is the patented ILiAD platform. ILiAD will efficiently process lithium from lithium-bearing brine resources, including the geothermal brine resource in the Salton Sea Geothermal Resource Area. The innovation will allow ATLiS to connect to an existing operational geothermal power facility and remove the lithium from the brine, after it's been used to generate geothermal power. "The ILiAD technology will dramatically reduce the water footprint of alternative approaches, will not consume reagents, will demonstrate order-of-magnitude longer operating life and achieve higher lithium recovery rates than others to date," per the release.
Extensive additional pilot operations have demonstrated that ILiAD can be widely used on lithium brine resources across the world, per the release. ILiAD's application at Project ATLiS will highlight the scaled commercial viability of this state-of-the-art technology.
"With our flexible ILiAD platform we look forward to supplying lithium to manufacturers like Ford," Spomer said in the release. "Moreover, by deploying our ILiAD technology to brine resources across the world, we will enable an additional supply of sustainably produced lithium more broadly."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.