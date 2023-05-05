EL CENTRO – What began as an introduction of the new CEO of El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC), Pablo Velez, soon turned to frustration from the Imperial County Board of Supervisors as representatives of ECRMC and Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District (PMHD) debated details of the purposed single healthcare district for the Valley.
ECRMC CEO Velez formally introduced himself to the Board of Supervisors during their regular meeting on Tuesday, May 2, providing his background and goals for the future of ECRMC, including helping to develop a unified healthcare delivery system.
This sparked a series of public comments expressing concern about ECRMC’s $150 million dollar debt, led primarily by PMHD Treasurer Linda Rubin and Vice President Enola Berker, who protested the idea of the new healthcare system taking on the debt.
This garnered a response from ECRMC Trustees and El Centro City Council members Tomás Oliva and Edgard Garcia, who argued the debt was necessary for seismic upgrades that PMHD will have to perform as well, so it is unfair to saddle the City of El Centro with the debt.
District 1 Supervisor Jesus Escobar grew notably frustrated by the bickering, expressing the community’s desperation for the two organizations to find a solution.
“El Centro Regional, Pioneers Memorial, 95% of the people here don’t give a (expletive) about that, they care if there will be an ambulance when they call … I have an 81-year-old mother, a 70-year-old mother-in-law, and two children with (expletive) cancer, so get it figured out,” Escobar exclaimed in a raised voice.
Escobar eventually apologized for his outburst, but maintained that he and the community are frustrated by the lack of communication and cooperation coming from the two hospital districts. This was then directly supported by both District 3 Supervisor Michael Kelley and District 2 Supervisor Luis Plancarte.
The Supervisors did make a concerted effort to separate their comment about the health care districts from their welcome to Velez, who they teased had ‘jumped into the fire’ before welcoming him to Imperial County.
Velez seemed to take it in stride, however, assuring the board that he is ‘here for the long haul.’
“I am taking off as soon as this meeting is over. I am just kidding! I look forward to helping find solutions for these issues,” Velez said.
