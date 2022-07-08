CALEXICO – With cheers from attendees and a full house at City Council, Esperanza Colio Warren, was sworn in as City Manager during a meeting on Wednesday.
She thanked council members for believing in her and the Imperial County for the skills gathered as as deputy county executive officer that prepared her for this new role.
“I want to let you know that I am here to serve and I am here to be a part of and support the staff,” mentioned Colio Warren as she addressed the community.
Colio Warren will be the first Mexican woman to hold this position in the history of Calexico. Her name translated in English means hope; during an interview on June 16, she expressed her sentiment about inspiring the immigrant community.
“Among the Hispanic community in Calexico, I have received messages in Spanish sharing their hope as your name indicates, that Calexico will go forward with your support, our staff, and the City Council,” said Gloria Romo, council member of Calexico.
Camilo Garcia, mayor pro tem, shared accolades on the new City Manager and highlighted his amazement to see attendees from the county and south of the border.
“Seeing all these people support you is a testament to the work that you have done for the county and the entire community,” mentioned Garcia. “That speaks volumes about your capacity and compassion, I have been lucky enough to see your work, in action and that is who you are.”
Raul Ureña welcomed Colio Warren by sharing a message of appreciation for her experience and background.
“I am trembling with emotion for the moment of justice we are living,” added Ureña. “It is not only validating points of diversity; she is a woman, she is Cachanilla, she speaks Spanish, is the other way around. It is a positive affirmation of the tremendous qualities that those categories of being a strong woman in this male world, of being Cachanilla in the Imperial Valley, and for the many years of experience you have working in the County.”
Cachanilla is a term used to describe Mexicali natives due to an endemic plant.
Mayor Javier Moreno added how the search for this position was extensive and challenging during the pandemic. He recognized the impact and support that Colio-Warren has in the Imperial County
Her extensive experience working in the Imperial Valley and Mexicali, made her a top-qualified candidate for the City Manager position, understanding of binational culture, and challenges.
Colio Warren held the deputy county executive officer position at the county for four years, worked in Community Economic development for 14 years, and collaborated with the Tourism and Conventions in Mexicali.
She earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in public administration from San Diego State University Imperial Valley, where she also serves as an adjunct professor.
Colio Warren will serve a five-year contract term as City Manager.
