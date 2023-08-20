Evacuation Warning issued for Salton City, Salton City Beach and Desert Shores, designated landline established

IMPERIAL COUNTY – An Evacuation Warning has been issued to residents of the townships of Salton City, Salton City Beach, and Desert Shores due to potential flood and wind impacts of Tropical Storm Hilary.
According to a press release from the County of Imperial, Tropical Storm Hilary has the potential to bring strong winds, heavy rain, and flash floods to our region. These conditions can pose significant risks to life and property.
"At this time, evacuation is voluntary for those areas, however, residents living in areas prone to flooding or near washes are strongly urged to consider the risks and make an informed decision for the safety of their families and loved ones," the release reads.
The Imperial County Fire Department and Office of Emergency Services, Imperial County Department of Social Services, and Red Cross have established a designated phone line for care and shelter, and residents in evacuation areas can call (442) 265-6054 to speak with someone. For emergencies, dial 911.
If you choose to evacuate, per the press release, the County suggests you please ensure to:
1. Secure your property.
2. Bring essential medications, important documents, and any special supplies you might need.
3. Inform your neighbors, especially if they are elderly or require special assistance.
4. Follow marked evacuation routes.
"Please monitor local news outlets, weather stations, and our official website for the latest updates and instructions," the release reads. "If you have pets, please ensure their safety. Some evacuation centers may not allow pets, so prepare accordingly. If you feel that your safety is at risk or if you have mobility or health concerns, please prioritize your well-being and consider evacuating early."
"Your safety and well-being are our primary concerns," the release reads. "We urge residents to take this notice seriously and make preparations as necessary. We are working diligently to ensure that resources and assistance are available for everyone in need."
Residents are encouraged to follow the County of Imperial and Imperial County Fire Department’s Facebook pages at facebook.com/ImperialCntyCA and facebook.com/icfd.oes. For further updates and to visit www.ready.gov for general information on risk preparation. For forecasts and weather conditions, visit www.weather.gov.
