EL CENTRO – Up and coming actor and long-time comedy veteran, Momo Rodriguez, well once again be gracing the comedy stage in the Imperial Valley in his second headlining show, this time at Ricochet Raceway here on Saturday, June 17.
Rodriguez, who performed comedy at Hidalgo Hall in Brawley on September 11, 2021, will be delivering his personal brand of comedy with some fellow-comedian friends, “Fernando” and “Don Hefty,” Rodriguez told the Imperial Valley Press in an interview.
Rodriguez, who as an actor how has appeared on multiple episodes of FX/Hulu’s “Mayans MC,” now stars alongside comedy mentor George Lopez on NBC’s hit sitcom Lopez Vs Lopez, which also streams on NBC’s Peacock. Yet from the stark contrast of the dark role of “Steve Estrada” on Mayans to playing George Lopez’s best friend on the show under his own name, “Momo” on the new sitcom, Rodriguez said he is happy to be coming back to the Imperial Valley.
“For one thing I love going down there,” Rodriguez said. “The long drive, the energy when you get there … for me personally, it’s the closest to Mexico I’m willing to get right now,” he joked.
“Every time I go down there (to the Imperial Valley) if feels like everyone is family, which is kind of crazy because I do have some family down there,” he said, noting he has cousins in El Centro and Brawley.
“Learning how over here in LA you forget sometimes where you’re from,” Rodriguez said, “and I think over there you remember where you’re from. Something about the heat down there brings out your soul, it reminds you where you roots are at.”
“That’s the thing about being Mexican, you’ve got cousins everywhere,” he said.
Rodriguez said he had a hard fought battle as Latino comic in that, in the 17 years he’s been doing comedy, promoters weren’t always as ready to let a Latino on stage on their ‘non-designated nights’ he said, but things have changed, he said.
“Being a comic you have to mic everyone in the room laugh, not just one ethnicity,” Rodriguez said. “My mindset has never been to stick to one side because I’m here to teach you about me, and being Brown is what I am.”
“We’re not out here just doing chancla and chorro jokes … if anybody can relate to anyone it’s a Latino, we’re the country’s most common denominator,” Rodriguez said, “and I think as time progresses there will be more brown faces on TV and running the country, so I’m excited to bring that and portray that on any project I’m working with.”
Rodriguez shared stories of getting “hazed” by the method actors on Mayans MC, and how shooting one final scene of his in particular helped him grieve his mother’s passing due to COVID.
On Mayans, Rodriguez’s character “Steve” was shaped after the showrunner and creator, Elgin James’, real-life best friend.
In contrast, Rodriguez said working with one of his idols in George Lopez is “like a dream come true” for someone who grew up watching him in a rough neighborhood. On Lopez Vs Lopez, Rodriguez plays George Lopez’ best friend on the show.
Apart from the show, Lopez and Rodriguez are also friends in real life. In fact, Rodriguez produced Lopez’ most recent Netflix special, titled “We’ll Do It For Half.”
“For me that’s everything, to be able to work with the guy you look up to, and not only be his friend but to play ‘Momo,’ a character of my own name, on his show,” Rodriguez said.
In addition to portraying friends on screen and being friends with Lopez in real life, Rodriguez said he’d like to make some friends in the Imperial Valley.
In his podcast, “ParaGordo Activity” that he conducts with fellow large-waisted friends, the pals have a special fascination with paranormal activity, Rodriguez said.
While they are in the Imperial Valley, Rodriguez said they plan to explore around supposedly “haunted” areas locally after the comedy show is over.
“We’re going to do the show and then go ghost hunting and we’re going to record it,” he said.
“I’m inviting all the Mayans MC fans, all the Lopez Vs Lopez fans, all the standup fans, anyone who wants to, to come out the comedy show and speak to me afterward,” Rodriguez said. “If you’re celebrating a birthday, you gotta go; if you’re celebrating a divorce, you gotta go.”
“This is like the beginning of summer man, and we want to party, so let’s start it off with some entertainment and some laughs,” he said. “My boys are ready to rock n’ roll and we want to make sure everybody there is pumped. We want to see the best of (the Valley).”
“We have a really good show in store; this is our bread and butter and we love having a good time,” Rodriguez said. “I’m excited about it.”
More information on the WASUPWU Comedy Show of Momo Rodriguez Live! in El Centro on the “Wasupwu Comedy” page on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.