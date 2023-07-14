An Excessive Heat Warning has been declared by the National Weather Service, calling for expected afternoon temperatures of 108 to 115 degrees through Thursday, July 13 and increasing to 111 to 119 by the weekend, according to a press release from the Imperial Irrigation District.
Per the IID press release, due to a forecasted period of excessive heat in the Imperial Irrigation District service area, the IID has issued a Conserve Alert starting as of Thursday, July 13, encouraging customers to remain cool while voluntarily conserving energy between 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. each day through Monday, July 17.
“By issuing an IID Conserve Alert, we’re asking customers to do what they can to help the local electric grid, yet stay cool,” Jamie Asbury, IID’s Energy Department manager, said in the release. “By conserving energy, together we can help maintain reliable energy delivery, avert power outages, take stress off energy infrastructure and help customers lower their monthly electric bill.”
While the district carefully plans for times when electricity may be in short supply, and typically the power grid has ample reserves to satisfy demand, due to the harsh weather conditions, IID customers are encouraged to voluntarily act to conserve energy.
Per the release, to conserve energy:
- Set air conditioner thermostats to 78 degrees or higher when home. When leaving home, adjust your thermostat to a higher temperature.
- Avoid the use of major appliances (dishwashers, washers, dryers, ovens, pool pumps, applicable industrial equipment, charging electric vehicles, etcetera) between the hours of 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Turn off unnecessary lights.
- Unplug, or turn off, electrical devices that are not being used.
- Keep blinds and drapes closed to prevent the sun from heating up the home.
- Use floor or ceiling fans when possible, however, turn fans off when you leave a room as they only cool people, not spaces.
The district encourages customers to follow IID on social media, add their email addresses through the online bill payment system or the IID Connect mobile app and visit www.iid.com/ConserveAlert for information. Customers may also contact IID’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-303-7756 to register their emails, the release reads.
