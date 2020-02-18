Expedited process sought for El Centro library

EL CENTRO — Construction on a planned $20 million, 20,000-square-foot public library is expected to get underway in February 2021, with its opening projected for March 2022.
Funding for the long-awaited project was unanimously approved by the four members of the City Council present for the Feb. 4 regular meeting.
While the library’s design remains to be finalized, and site permitting is not expected to be awarded until November, some City Council members had expressed hope both processes could be expedited.
In response, city staff indicated that they would work with stakeholders to determine whether the design and permitting processes could be sped up.
Funding for the $20 million project will come from the planned sale of about $56 million in bonds financed by the proceeds of Measure P, the half-cent sales tax increase voters approved in 2016.
City officials also indicated the city could potentially speed up the project’s timeline by using a nearly-completed design to initiate preliminary talks with bond financing advisors.
Plans call for the library to be built in the northeast corner of the parking lot of the Valley Centerpoint Plaza, where its existing 13,000-square-foot facility is currently located.
Situating the planned library at the plaza’s northeast corner, located at the southwest corner of Villa Avenue and Frontage Road, would give it a prominent location, and greater “street presence” than the existing facility.
A library feasibility study completed in June 2016 had determined that it would be more cost effective to build a new facility from the ground up, instead of renovating its current building location.
Because of the occupancy classification of a library, the rehabilitation of the existing El Centro library would have required extensive structural and seismic upgrades, said Amanda Schultz, principal and vice president at Ferguson Pape Baldwin Architects, which the city has contracted to create the project’s full design.
A preliminary conceptual design the San Diego-based firm presented to the council during its Feb. 4 meeting highlighted many of the amenities expected to be included in the project.
A retention basin formed in the likeness of an arroyo replete with landscaping and boulders will border the facility on its northern and eastern sides, helping obstruct patrons’ views of nearby Imperial Avenue traffic.
“It also creates a nice street presence as well,” said Derek McFarland, senior designer at Ferguson Pape Baldwin Architects.
The project will also include design elements that pay homage to the city and region’s topography.
Some of the facility’s walls will be constructed of “rammed earth,” which uses compressed raw materials to achieve an earthen look. In the library’s case, it will be deployed to mimic the appearance of the canyon walls of the Painted Gorge area near Ocotillo.
Perforated shade canopies installed atop the facility will also mimic the appearance of agricultural fields’ patchwork of colors, when viewed from above.
The children’s area will incorporate the look and feel of an archeological site as well as reflect the fact that the city is situated below sea level, McFarland said.
The planned use of glass for parts of the facility’s walls and ceiling are expected to add to the library’s aesthetic appeal as well.
The project will include a community room with its own separate entrance and hours of operations, and which can be split into two areas with the use of a movable partition.
An outdoor patio area will connect to the community room’s southern wall and allow library patrons to enjoy its shaded space and furnishings.
Some council members requested that the furnishings be safeguarded against theft, and inquired about the possibility of having the outdoor seating area enclosed. In response, a city official and an architectural consultant suggested that such an addition would likely increase the project’s expense considerably.
The library itself will have an adult, teen and children’s section, as well as an expanded staff workroom.
Near the library’s main service desk, patrons will find at least two self-checkout kiosks and book stacks devoted to not just displaying books, but meant to recreate the atmosphere of a retail book store and help increase book circulation, Schultz said.
The Friends of the Library bookstore will also have its own dedicated space that can be accessed outside of normal library hours of operation.
The library project is part of a larger Valley Centerpoint Master Plan, which calls for the partial demolition of the commercial buildings within the plaza and their replacement with additional office and conference buildings.
Ultimately, the council voted 4-0 to approve the allocation of $20 million from the planned bond sale to go toward the library project.
The remaining $36 million generated by the anticipated sale of $56 million in bonds will go toward the construction of a new police station.
