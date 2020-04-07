Face masks recommended after county’s 3rd COVID-19 death

EL CENTRO – On a day that saw Imperial County announce the third death in five days linked to COVID-19 and confirm positive tests for two of its employees, the county’s Public Health Department said it wants residents to begin wearing masks or other cloth facial coverings in public.
ICPHD’s announcement falls in line with a recent U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation that people cover their nose and mouth in a community setting. The idea is to help control spread of the virus by persons who may be carrying it but are asymptomatic.
On Saturday, the public health officer in Riverside County issued a public health order making masks a requirement and forbidding all gatherings aside from family members residing in the same home.
That county has already reported 946 COVID-19 cases and 25 deaths.
“While more and more Riverside County residents are getting COVID-19, not everybody’s getting the message,” said Dr. Cameron Kaiser, Riverside County public health officer. “It started with staying home, social distance and covering your face. But now we change from saying that you should to saying that you must.”
Announcement of Imperial County’s third death came Monday morning. The individual, an elderly resident, was hospitalized and had other health issues that may have been a factor.
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs said the Coroner’s Office responded to El Centro Regional Medical Center at 10:30 p.m. Sunday after an 84-year-old woman who tested positive for COVID-19 died.
“It’s a tragedy that we’ve lost another member of our community to COVID-19,” said Dr. Stephen Munday, Imperial County health officer. “We send our deepest condolences to the friends and family who are suffering the loss of their loved one.”
By late Monday evening, Imperial County was up to 68 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Those included two county employees who were announced to have tested positive for the disease in a press release Monday morning.
The county said both employees were home recovering and were in isolation as per CDC and ICPDH guidelines.
Neither employee had been on the worksite for at least three weeks, the county said.
“In accordance with federal health privacy law, the County of Imperial is prohibited from releasing more information about these employees,” the release said. “While we recognize the public may have questions, it is necessary that the privacy of employees be respected.”
In that same release, Chairman of the Board and District 2 Supervisor, Luis A. Plancarte was quoted as saying, “Our well wishes and prayers are extended to these employees and at their extended families as they battle this virus. Our employees are our best asset, we will continue to implement best practices to protect them and slow the potential spread of COVID-19.”
The county said that to protect employees, “multiple best practice measures” have been implemented in all departments over the past several weeks.
Many offices remain closed to the public or have implemented reduced hours of operation or appointment only practices, the county explained. Furthermore, where possible, alternate work schedules and telecommuting options have been provided to employees. Physical distancing guidelines have been instituted for all operations and janitorial staff clean and sanitize offices on a daily basis.
“It is extremely important to emphasize that individuals who choose to wear face coverings should continue to maintain social distancing and practicing preventive measures like frequent hand washing to protect themselves and others from COVID-19,” Munday said. “In order to be effective, face coverings should be used along with the protective measures to protect our community.”
Residents are not encouraged to purchase N95 or surgical masks due to the extremely limited supply for health care workers, but instead wear other types of face shields including bandannas, scarves, or homemade covers. Cloth face coverings can be made from common household materials at low cost, ICPDH said.
Cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children younger than 2 years of age, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unable to remove the cover without assistance and should not be considered as a substitute for social distancing, the health department added.
For guidance on how to make a face covering, visit the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/cloth-face-cover.html.
A pattern for making face masks can also be found on page B6 of today’s edition of this newspaper.
In order to limit the further spread of COVID-19 and to protect the health and lives of those in the community, the health department firmly reminded the public to:
- Stay at home. Limit trips out only for essential tasks (for example, grocery shopping, medication pickup or reporting to work for those designated essential employees).
- Practice social and physical distancing by staying at least 6 feet away from others to lessen the chances of getting sick.
- Those at higher risk are encouraged to arrange for someone to deliver groceries and other needed items and try to maintain least a two-week supply of medication on hand.
- Wash hands frequently, especially before eating or before touching one’s face.
- Take action to slow the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a cloth face-covering in public spaces.
- Avoid being around sick people.
For general questions or information about COVID-19 and precautions currently recommended by the Imperial County Public Health Department, the community may call the department’s information line at (442) 265-6700 or access its website at www.icphd.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.