The Imperial Valley Fairgrounds were abuzz with activity Wednesday as workers and vendors scrambled to prepare the venue for Friday’s opening of the 2020 California Mid-Winter Fair & Fiesta.
The local Fair Board invited members of the media onto the grounds for a special luncheon and an opportunity to preview changes and new attractions coming to the fair this year.
A special 12-page section that includes a full schedule of events and a preview of the many attractions at this year’s California Mid-Winter Fair can be found inside today’s edition of the Imperial Valley Press.
