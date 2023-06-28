BRAWLEY – Just behind the tinted glass doors of an unassuming building on E Street in Brawley, a vibrant community epicenter bursting with untapped talent and tireless generosity has cultivated a community of confidence, confidants, and clean cuts for over 15 years.
Prestige Barbershop and Beauty Salon first opened in 2008, when matriarch and longtime business owner, Angelica Rivera, moved her family to the United States from Mexicali. Despite opening the business amidst The Great Recession, Angelica was able to use her 19 years of experience owning a barbershop and salon across the border to maneuver her new business accordingly.
Angelica’s three sons are also barbers and work with her daily, although the business has expanded over the years to include their wives, in-laws, and various others.
“I love it,” said Angelica’s son, Lee Rivera. “We get to spend all day together, and to me that’s the best.”
As a mother, Angelica says the best part about working with her boys is that she doesn’t have to constantly worry about where they are and how they’re doing.
The shop is known for being “drama free,” and employees spoke of the good relationships amongst each other, with their product suppliers, as well as within the broader community.
“This is the only family that hasn’t given up on me,” barber Ericka Aguirre said as she tended to a young boy in a bright blue barber cape beside her.
“This is my favorite barbershop,” said Samuel Torres, age 10. Ericka laughed, because she knew why. “I love coming to see my tia,” he added.
The family behind Prestige said they have seen kids like him grow up over the years, and are grateful that their customers show them continued appreciation by coming back to them year after year.
“When people get their hair cut, they walk out with confidence,” Aguirre said, who only began barbering after witnessing a young man cry after receiving a free haircut through her church’s ministry. Aguirre, who had never picked up a clipper in her life, knew in that moment what she had to do.
Prestige has become a training ground for budding barbers to get their start in the business before moving on to find their niche.
“Angelica has really gone out of her way to extend that offer," Aguirre said. "A lot of the barbers here in the Valley did flourish at this shop.”
Aguirre herself honed her craft at Prestige and continues to use her barbershop ministry, in association with Turning Point Life Center, to reach vulnerable populations in the community.
The Rivera family has also fostered award-winning barbers like 19 year-old Joseph Rodriguez, who recently took home first place at the ABA Barber Mid Fade Competition in March.
Another employee not present during the time of interview has also notably received a grant to support his upcoming YouTube channel, Beyond the Cut, where he interviews local community members while he gives them the freshest of fades.
“Everyone here has a story,” Lee said of his coworkers.
The community hub disguised as a storefront is looking forward to the coming fall season when business really picks up ahead of the first day of school, they said.
Barber Ulises Silva said employees are planning to host a day of free haircuts for students who can’t afford them. Backpacks with supplies will also be handed out.
In the past, the team at Prestige has held many raffles, giveaways, gift cards, haircuts, and free products for their fellow community members. They pride themselves on tending to various populations, no matter their background, from criminals to corrections officers and everything in between.
They cater to those with disabilities by accommodating wheelchairs in-shop and making house calls when requested, and always find a way to work with kids on the spectrum. Reduced pricing for children and seniors is offered on Mondays and Tuesdays as well.
Their newest addition to their philanthropic repertoire is a voucher program where kids at Los Niños will be given free haircuts before heading to their new placement or forever family.
“When you try your best to help people, I feel like people pay you back,” Lee said, humbly. “It’s more than money. It’s the way people treat you.”
Local barbershops in other cities were reached out to by the Imperial Valley Press for this article but either declined to comment or did not respond by press time.
