BRAWLEY — Friends and family members of the late Daniel Hernandez Jr. gathered May 30 at his headstone at Riverview Cemetery here.
The loved ones of the 24-year-old Brawley resident have made it an annual tradition to visit him on this exact date, as that was the date he was murdered in 2018.
Hernandez was fatally shot at the Fillco Gas Station here. While there was mourning, most visitors to Hernandez’s grave throughout the day instead focused on celebrating his life. Custom T-shirts were made, and Hernandez’s headstone was colorfully decorated with flowers and balloons.
Per cemetery regulations, the decorations were taken down a few days later.
The abrupt and tragic end to his life isn’t what Hernandez’s family wants to be his legacy.
Hernandez’s family wants him to be remembered as a beloved father, son, brother and mentor — as opposed to just a murder victim.
The family would also like to dispel the myth that Hernandez’s death was gang-related.
“He had nothing to do with gangs,” Llarissa Hernandez, Daniel’s cousin, said Thursday. “If you Google his name, a lot of what comes up is gang violence, and I never want him to be portrayed like that.”
Neither Daniel’s parents nor his longtime girlfriend have spoken publicly about his death, largely due to them still being in mourning.
Llarissa Hernandez said she has been entrusted by them to be the family spokesperson.
She said she believed the turnout during the second annual memorial gathering was a testament to Hernandez’s righteousness.
“He meant a lot to the community,” she said. “There were people who came down from out of town just to come sit with us in the 102 degree heat.”
She said another testament to Hernandez’s character was how the community supported his family when it came time to pay for his funeral expenses. The money came through a charity car wash, a softball tournament and GoFundMe. A Brawley barbershop also held its own fundraiser and donated to the cause.
Llarissa Hernandaz also pointed out the large community turnout at her cousin’s funeral services.
“Honestly, it didn’t surprise me when a lot of people got together,” she said. “Anybody would tell you, he was a good person. He was really a good person.”
Born and raised in Brawley, Daniel Hernandez graduated from Brawley Union High School. Most friends knew him as “Boogah,” a nickname his family gave him when he was young.
He is survived by his girlfriend and their two daughters and son.
He was involved in sports up until his death — either playing them or coaching youth.
He played sports while in high school, and played on local softball teams. He would coach his kids’ soccer teams, and wouldn’t hesitate to coach any other local youths in need.
The annual Daniel Hernandez Jr. softball tournament, which raises funds for his children, continues to take place in his honor (although it was cancelled this year due to COVID-19).
A working father, Hernandez actually wanted to move himself and his family out of the Imperial Valley for a better opportunities.
Llarissa Hernandez said that a day before his death, Hernandez had discussed with his girlfriend about moving to Yuma with their kids.
“He wanted to start a new life,” she said. “It’s kind of just devastating.”
She said Hernandez’s mother was the last person he spoke to before he was killed. He spoke to her about two minutes before he went to get gas at Fillco.
That’s where someone approached Hernandez’s vehicle and fatally shot him. The shooter also wounded another occupant in the vehicle, who survived.
After a Valley-wide search, police arrested the suspect two days later in El Centro. He remains in custody without bail, and could 25 years to life in prison if convicted.
The capture of Hernandez’s alleged killer isn’t enough, Llarissa Hernandez said.
“I don’t clearly understand what’s the hold up,” she said. “I would like to see justice. I want to see him get sentenced.”
With an understanding that COVID-19 has caused some delay in the local court system, Hernandez’s family still finds it unjust that it’s been two years and still no conviction.
The cousin explained that Hernandez’s family continues to be told that the case is pending further investigation. They’ve recently been told that a court hearing will take place in July.
“It’s been two years. What more else could they need?” she said. “He still hasn’t gotten justice. Anybody who loved him, they want to see this man get the punishment he deserves.”
Above all else, Llarissa Hernandez hopes that the community can continue to show support to her cousin Daniel’s family during this time.
“He would do the same for the community,” she said. “Check up on his family, stop by his parent’s house, give them a hug — little things, just to remember him by. I want him to be known as a good man instead of by the way he left. He was a good man, and a good father.”
