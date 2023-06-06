BRAWLEY – Sister of murder victim Rose “Jaime” Campos, Isabel Reyna, calls the no bail order for defendant Antonio Campos-Ramirez as justice not only for Jaime but also for Jaime’s daughter, who committed suicide shortly after her mother’s murder.
Selma Vega was only 20 years old when she jumped to her death off of the Pine Valley bridge on Interstate 8 near Descanso on April 3, 2022, six months after the brutal murder of her mother on October 20, 2021.
In an interview following Judge Monica Lepe-Negrete's no bail order on June 5, Reyna placed responsibility for Vega’s death on Campos-Ramirez, who has been charged with murder, burglary, rape by force/violence/duress/menace or fear, sodomy by use of force/violence/duress, and stalking.
“She wouldn’t have taken her own life if her mom was still here,” Reyna said.
Imperial County District Attorney George Marquez provided an update on the status of the case against Campos-Ramirez in an interview on June 5, where he said that the Hon. Lepe-Negrete ordered "no bail" largely due to Campos-Ramirez’s being a flight risk, and for community safety.
In addition to known connections in Mexico, Marquez said that prior to Campos-Ramirez’s arrest, Campos-Ramirez had fled to Columbia where had an attorney inquiring as to where the charges are going to be filed and was arrested upon his getting back into the U.S. in Colorado.
“In reference to the safety of community, the judge took into consideration the safety of the families and family fear of him,” Marquez said.
The Superior Court of California County of Imperial’s website has Campos-Ramirez listed back in court on Thursday, June 15 for a motion hearing, followed by the Preliminary Examination scheduled for June 28.
Marquez explained that at that time witnesses and evidence will be presented to the Hon. Lepe-Negrete, who will then decide whether there is enough evidence to go to trial.
Even with the upcoming legal journey looming ahead, Reyna still described the tremendous amount of relief that Jaime’s friends and family felt upon hearing the no bail order.
“We were so worried when the judge was giving the order that we were all shaking, and it was very emotional...," Reyna said.
"We thank God that there's no bail, and that our family can rest are a little bit more knowing that our lives are safe,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.