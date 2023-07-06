Fatal motorcycle crash claims life of 65-year-old on July 4th

IMPERIAL COUNTY – On July 4, at approximately 9:10 a.m., a 65-year-old male was riding a 2022 Harley Davidson motorcycle eastbound on Interstate 8 west of State Route 98.
According to a press release from the California Highway Patrol El Centro Area, for unknown reasons, the motorcyclist allowed the Harley to travel off the roadway to the left and down the rocky embankment. As a result of the crash, the motorcyclist sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the crash scene, the release reads.
The Imperial County Coroner’s Office was notified, responded to the scene, and took possession of the deceased male whose name will be released through their office pending family notification (Coroner Case #23-086), per the release.
According to the release, the motorcyclist was wearing the proper safety equipment (helmet) at the time of the crash, and impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash.
Per the release, the crash remains under investigation.
