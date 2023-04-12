SAN DIEGO – The Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI) is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the recovery of Edgar Perez Chairez and the identification, arrest, and conviction of the individual(s) responsible, according to a kidnapping/missing persons FBI document.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation's San Diego Field Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating United States citizen Edgar Perez Chairez, also known as "Polvos", "Polvo" and "Polvito". On January 4, 2023, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Chairez was kidnapped by unknown suspects near the corner of Avenida Tabasco and Calle Chilpancingo in Mexicali, Baja Calfornia, Mexico. A newer white Ford F-150 is believed to be involved.
Edgar Perez Chairez has ties to or may visit Brawley and Calexico, California, and Mexicali.
Edgar Perez Chairez description includes light-complected skin with brown hair, brown eyes, 5-foot-5 and weight of 187 pounds. He has a several tattoos throughout his arms and body, including a tattoo on the right side of his neck, the word "Angelina" on his right wrist and the word "Antonio" on his left wrist, per the document.
Anyone with any information concerning this case is encouraged to please contact the FBI's Toll-Free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). You may also contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.