EL CENTRO – The Colorado River Board of California (CRBC) convinced the federal government to pause their Draft Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement (Draft SEIS) to analyze the “Lower Basin Plan,” which promises to conserve three million acre-feet of Colorado River water through 2026.
The Bureau of Reclamation issued the Draft SEIS in April which called for the three Lower Basin States – California, Arizona, and Nevada – to conserve an addition 2.1 million acre-feet of water by the end of 2024.
The CRBC, led by Chair of Colorado River Board of California and Division 2 Imperial Irrigation District Director J.B. Hamby, released a press release on Monday, May 22, announcing that the representatives of the seven Colorado River Basin states had developed an alternate plan.
“California worked hard with our Basin States partners to achieve consensus between all seven states to protect the Colorado River system for the duration of the current guidelines,” said Hamby in the press release.
According to the press release, California’s Colorado River contractors and entitlement holders have been closely collaborating with the Bureau of Reclamation to develop agreements that will conserve up to 1.6 million acre-feet of water through 2026 for the benefit of the Colorado River System.
The press release goes on to explain that as part of Reclamation’s Lower Colorado River Basin System Conservation and Efficiency Program, funded through the Inflation Reduction Act, and through an existing Intentionally Created Surplus extraordinary conservation water storage program.
Finally, the press release added that each of California’s Colorado River contractors and entitlement holders, including the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, Imperial Irrigation District, Palo Verde Irrigation District, Coachella Valley Water District, Bard Water District, and the Fort Yuma Quechan Indian Tribe, will conserve water to remain in the Colorado River system as part of the plan.
The U.S. Department of the Interior responded with their own press release the same day, in which they announced that the Draft SEIS would in fact be paused, as the federal government reviews the proposal.
“For over a century, Reclamation has led with solutions grounded in partnership and collaboration. The agreement today continues in this tradition,” said Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Calimlim Touton.
“I am proud of the Reclamation team’s work and thank our partners across the basin and the Basin states representatives for reaching this moment. This is an important step forward towards our shared goal of forging a sustainable path for the basin that millions of people call home.”
