Fernandez attends first council meeting since arrest

CALEXICO —Councilwoman Rosie Fernandez attended her first Calexico City Council meeting in the two months since her arrest for alleged driving under the influence,
Rumors that she was going to make a statement turned out not to be true. During councilmember comments, Fernandez said she had nothing to say.
At the July 16 council meeting, which Fernandez did not attend, Mayor Bill Hodge read a statement from the councilwoman, and while she did not admit guilt, she wrote that she would learn from her mistakes.
Resident Jason Jung in the public comment session on Wednesday said he was not going to bring up Fernandez’s DUI arrest again because it was “old news.”
Later, when Jung was criticizing city employees, he took aim at Fernandez, saying there was a councilmember who was arrested not once but twice for DUI.
However, Jung’s comment was inaccurate. Fernandez was arrested only once for DUI, but two months prior to that arrest, she was accused of a hit and run.
Fernandez was arrested on the morning of July 6 for driving under the influence after her car hit a trailer being towed by a Ford pickup truck.
California Highway Patrol reported Fernandez was traveling at a high rate of speed on State Route 111, north of McCabe Road, at 4:54 a.m. when her 2018 Honda HR-V rear-ended the trailer being pulled by Martin Bena, 52, in the pickup.
In the May 5 hit and run, surveillance video captured a car run through an intersection, hop a curb and knock over a stop sign before slamming into a car owned by Melissa Ortiz De Pacheco. The car almost immediately backed out and left the scene. Fernandez eventually admitted to being the driver.
Both incidents were turned over to the state Attorney General’s Office for potential prosecution. Thus far, Fernandez has not been charged in either case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.