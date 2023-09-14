EL CENTRO – A fire in East Commercial Street with Main Street at the “American Sniper building” had an unknown cause here Wednesday afternoon.
There were no injuries, according to the El Centro Fire Department (ECFD).
“Currently, we don’t know what the cause of the fire is at this point,” ECFD Chief Joseph Bernal said. “It will be under investigation.”
The building – which has been used in filming for major motion pictures “American Sniper,” 2016’s “War Dogs” and the Netflix series “Border Town,” to name a few – has been vacant for many years. Decades ago when it was in operation the building used to be a dairy factory.
The El Centro Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire at 11:47 a.m. When the firefighters pulled out of the station.
“We saw a big column of smoke rising,” Bernal said. “A dark column of smoke indicated to us that there was obviously something on fire when we arrived on the scene.”
“When we got here, there was a lot of heavy smoke and a little bit of fire,” said Acting Captain of El Centro Fire Department, Nick Cardone, who was also on the scene. “Coming from between the two buildings, we just got told to set up this ladder operation and spray a lot of water from the top down.”
The collapsed section was in the middle of the building, where the majority of the fire was concentrated, the fire crew said. They focused on stopping the fire from outside to inside and spent more than two hours in this process, focusing on the heavy fire portion first and then the small flames later on.
“It was a mixture of structural members of the building, plus some of the miscellaneous trash and other things around the property that were on fire,” Bernal said.
Their engines attacked the fire from both the north and the south, being able to extinguish the fire, clearing the majority of the fire within five to ten minutes.
ECFD was assisted by the Holtville and the Imperial County fire departments, along with the ICFD battalion chief.
By 1:23 p.m., Bernal said they would “remain on scene probably for another hour or two to make sure that we do a good job of ensuring that it’s completely extinguished.”
“We’ve just been going in a more of a defensive position,” Cardone said.
“(The building) is occupied by transients and this is not our first fire here ... started fires (have occurred) here in the past,” Bernal said. “We might end up finding ourselves at that conclusion, but until we do a little bit more work, we’ll hold off on saying anything definitive,” he said.
