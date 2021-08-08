BRAWLEY — A semi hauling two loads of hay completely burned Saturday morning on the eastern outskirts of the city.
No injuries were reported, as the driver escaped the truck prior to the arrival of first responders.
A reporting party called 911 at 11:20 a.m. to report a semi on fire on Highway 78, off Highway 115.
A California Highway Patrol officer arrived at the scene three minutes later and reported the semi was fully engulfed.
The semi was parked along Wiest Road, just north of Silliman Road, which is north of the Highway 78 and Highway 115 intersection.
Imperial County and Brawley firefighters arrived minutes later and worked to extinguish the fire. A tow truck was requested to haul away the semi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.