EL CENTRO – The El Centro Firefighters Association (ECFA) hosted the annual Mike Benavidez Softball Tournament, bringing 16 teams of community members, law enforcement, and first responders to compete for the coveted Golden Glove Award.
The tournament was named for fallen El Centro Fire Chief Mike Benavidez, who was killed in the line of duty in 2004, El Centro Fire Chief Joseph Bernal said in an interview on Monday, April 17.
The tournament is put on annually by the El Centro Firefighters Association in tandem with their “Fill A Boot” campaign to raise money for the Burn Institute, said ECFA Vice President Thomas Hahn.
While Bernal never got to serve with Benavidez directly, but he said he got the opportunity to get to know Benavidez as Bernal was originally hired to cover for him while he was on medical leave.
Bernal described Benavidez as being incredibly dedicated to the safety of his staff.
“He was known for train you hard, because he wanted you to be prepared for whatever you might encounter out in the field,” Bernal said.
The all day tournament was held at Stark Field on Saturday, April 15, complete with food vendors, music, and a raffle.
Winning the Golden Glove Award as champions of the Mike Benavides Softball Tournament was a team called the "OG Brew Crew."
“This is a really fun way for our non-profit, the Firefighters Association, to raise some money for a really important group,” Hahn said.
