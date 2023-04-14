BRAWLEY – The members of the local chapters of the Chicano Correctional Workers Association (CCWA) of Calipatria and Imperial are readying themselves for their first ever Chabela Festival, to be held Saturday, April 15 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. here at Anaya Ranch.
The local CCWA members of Calipatria State Prison and Centinela State Prison will be hosting the event, with the help of more than a half-dozen sponsors, to raise funds for scholarships for local students throughout the Imperial Valley, event coordinator Sal Ruvalcaba said.
In its first iteration, the Chabela Festival will be a competition between 10 teams who will work towards making their best “chabelas” – known in areas outside of the Imperial Valley as “micheladas,” which are cocktail blends of Clamato juice, Worcestershire sauce, lime juice, Tabasco sauce, salt, pepper and, of course, beer – to try and win first, second, and third place prizes, “People’s Choice” and the Champions Trophy, the event coordinator said.
“I follow a lot of food vendors and bars on Instagram and I noticed they do a ‘Michelada Fest’ in Riverside and LA as well and I was just thinking, ‘Why can’t we done one too, but in the Imperial Valley (the drinks are) known as a ‘chabela,’” Ruvalcaba said. “Every liked the idea, our board voted on it and we’re now soon to execute it this weekend,” the Calipatria State Prison construction supervisor said.
Ruvalcaba said “everyone has their own little twist” on their personal favorite chabela recipes, so the event should be tasty.
The event will put the 10 teams against each other, with prizes of $500 for first place, $300 for second place, $100 for third place and $250 for People’s Choice.
Will first, second and third will be chosen by a panel of judges, People’s Choice, Ruvalcaba said, will be chosen by attendees voting for their favorite type of chabela via drop-in ballots.
He said the event is expected to have at least over 300 people as membership from both local CCWA chapters will be in attendance, not counting their family members.
Ruvalcaba said that while the registration for competitors in the event have been closed for at least a month, he also said interested beer connoisseurs can come to the event to purchase beer, chabelas, “cantaritos” and “palomas” – two other cocktails which are gaining more popularity locally – to support the CCWA’s cause of aiding students with scholarships.
“The fundraising (for the scholarships) will be mostly through the beer,” he said. “It is open to who wants to support. They can stop by and have a beer.”
Ruvalcaba expects the competition to be fierce, especially for bragging rights between the prison workers, as the 10 teams are comprised of workers mostly from Calipatria State Prison, with the judges being from the Centinela State Prison board, “that way there are no biases and it keeps the competition as fair as possible.”
He also said the “giant trophy” that will go the overall winning team is impressive in size.
“It’s kind of like a Stanley Cup,” Ruvalcaba said. “You want it? You come and get it.”
Anaya Ranch is located at 4255 Dogwood Road in Brawley. For more information on the event contact event coordinator Sal Ruvalcaba at (760) 455-8129.
