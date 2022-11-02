Friday Night Football will shine brightly under the Imperial Valley’s fall sky this week with the opening of the CIF-San Diego Section’s Divisional Playoffs.
As of Tuesday night, exactly where under the stars the Vincent Memorial Catholic High Scots football team will be playing remained unknown as they had not secured a location for their “home” game for Friday night, November 4.
Initially, the CIF Division-V sixth-seed, Vincent Memorial (6-3, 2-1 DL), was thought to host the eleventh-seeded Mt. Empire High Redhawks (3-7), at what was their ‘home field’ for most of the 2022 season at Southwest High School in El Centro.
Meanwhile while trying to finalize Southwest, a change in venue for the Calexico High Bulldogs unintentionally opened a potential chance to use Ward Field in Calexico.
“We reached out and found that neither Southwest nor Calexico fields were available,” Vincent Memorial Athletic Director Karla Soto said, prompting the search for a venue to continue.
“So we reached out to Central, where we played our last two home games, on Monday but have not heard back,” she said.
As Vincent Coach David Wong prepares his team to play somewhere, there is some irony in playing Mt. Empire as the Redhawks – known for years under the logo ‘Redskins’ – are former long-time Desert League foes who moved to the Patriot League this season.
“I thought it was a bad move for them initially to leave our league,” Wong said, “but it has worked out for them because their new league is so strong, and last year they didn’t made the playoffs out of the Desert League but this year they did.”
Amid all the venue negotiations, Wong – who lead the Scots to a CIF D-V football championship in 2017 – has an interesting approach to the playoffs.
“We are satisfied with our seed, and outside of the top four seeds you are mainly on the road, and we’re ok with that,” Wong said. “Home field in the playoffs is not always to your advantage ... sometimes, to me, who is in your bracket is more important.”
Meanwhile, the remainder of the CIF’s Football Coaches Committee 2022 Divisional Playoff brackets remain intact.
Friday night Division II’s second-seeded Central High Spartans (6-3, 4-0 IVL) will have a first-round bye, something coach David Pena believes comes at the right time.
“It is nice to have a week off, it’s nice to have a break after an emotional game like the Bell Game,” Pena said. “Obviously last year we were in a different spot losing the Bell Game but this year to come up with the victory and now get to calm down and focus on just football without all the other noise is good.”
Friday night at Warne Field D-II’s seventh-seeded Brawley High Wildcats (7-3, 3-1 IVL) host the tenth-seeded Mt. Carmel High Sundevils (6-4) in Brawley.
After having come to Brawley in 1994 as an assistant coach, the Wildcats’ Head Coach Jon Self finds himself squaring off with his alma mater, Mt. Carmel.
“After almost thirty years at Brawley there is some irony that I finally get to coach against them,” Self said, noting the seventh-seed “feels good.”
“I like the match-up and I get to play them in Brawley,” Self Said. “If we win then we get to play the number two seed.”
Valley Sports Network will be broadcasting the Calexico and the Brawley-Mt. Carmel games Friday night live online via their VSN YouTube Channel.
Also at home at Simpson-Shimoto Field on Friday night, the D-III fifth-seed Imperial Tigers (7-3, 2-2 IVL) will host the twelfth-seed Patriots of San Diego’s Patrick Henry High School (2-7).
Imperial coach David Shaw is pleased with both the Tigers’ seed and playing in the Imperial Valley.
“The fifth seed is a good thing and the kids earned it,” Shaw said. “The team is excited about being home and it gives our seniors another chance to play here.”
Shaw also noted that the CIF-SDS’s Division-III playoffs features many good teams.
“D-III is strong top-to-bottom … we’re not looking past Henry because their record is deceiving. They played a tough schedule,” Shaw said. “And on the flip side, we’ve grown and improved every week, so we like our chances Friday night.”
Meanwhile, Friday night the CIF’s D-V tenth-seeded Southwest High Eagles will make their first playoff appearance under coach John Haines when they play the eighth-seed Castle Park High Trojans in Chula Vista.
“Obviously we would have liked a higher seed but as someone said we have a seat at the table and chip,” Haines said. “It’s a great analogy and we’ll play hard and hopefully keep playing,”
The Eagles (1-9, 0-4 IVL) are currently struggling with a dwindling roster but those who remain are ready for the playoffs.
“We’ve had some injuries, some grades, some other things and so our numbers are down,” Haines said, “but our core kids see this as a redemption thing....”
“We’ve played playoff teams for weeks now and we feel we’re a good match for Castle Park, and that we can go there and establish some belief in our program,” the Eagles coach said.
