SAN DIEGO – Charisse Elaine Alexander pleaded guilty in federal court on Thursday, July 20 to Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud, admitting that she stole 66 government-issued checks intended for unhoused individuals while working at the San Diego (Neil Good) Day Center for Homeless Adults, according to a press release from the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of California.
According to her plea agreement, Alexander was employed at the San Diego (Neil Good) Day Center in April 2021 when she and her then-boyfriend devised a scheme to steal government checks sent to unhoused individuals receiving their mail at the Center, the release states. Alexander exploited her access to the mailroom to steal mail containing checks sent by the Social Security Administration, Department of Veterans Affairs, Internal Revenue Service, and State of California. At least 56 individuals, most unhoused and of extremely limited financial means, had checks stolen by Alexander between April 2021 and January 2023.
Alexander, 55, admitted that she would steal the checks from the Center’s mailroom, divide them with her then-boyfriend, and that they would forge the signature of the intended recipient and deposit the check into their respective bank accounts, per the release. The money was eventually withdrawn at ATM locations in California and Nevada, many inside or near casinos. In total, Alexander agreed that she and her co-conspirator received at least $73,466.43 in stolen government money as a result of their fraud conspiracy.
Under the terms of her plea agreement, Alexander has agreed to make full restitution for the money stolen by both her and her co-conspirator, the release reads.
“This crime victimized dozens of individuals, many of whom may not know that they had their checks stolen,” U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman said in the release. “This defendant exploited a position of trust and caused financial hardship to those least able to go without their retirement benefits, veteran’s pensions, tax returns, and public aid.” Grossman thanked the prosecution team and the Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General for discovering and investigating this crime.
“Ms. Alexander preyed upon a vulnerable community and her criminal actions deprived them of their vital Social Security benefits,” Gail S. Ennis, Inspector General for the Social Security Administration, said in the release. “My office will continue to investigate those who conspire to steal the Social Security benefits of others for their own gain. I thank the U.S. Attorney’s Office and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey D. Hill for their work in prosecuting this case.”
Alexander was released on bail pending her sentencing hearing, which is scheduled before U.S. District Judge Barry Ted Moskowitz on October 12, 2023, at 1 p.m., per the release.
"If you or someone you know were receiving mail at the San Diego (Neil Good) Day Center for Homeless Adults between 2020 and 2023, and believe that mail may have been stolen, please contact the United States Attorney’s Office at the number listed above, or the Social Security Fraud Hotline at (800) 269-0271," the release reads.
