Foundation for Education receives series of grants

EL CENTRO – The Foundation for Education, an auxiliary organization of Imperial County Office of Education (ICOE), is pleased to announce that it has received a series of grants that will help support its scholarship programs and other important initiatives, according a press release.
Anderson Family Grant
The Foundation for Education received a $5,000 grant from former Imperial County Superintendent of Schools, John Dekker Anderson, and his wife Marie Josephe Anderson. In 2009 as County Superintendent of Schools, Anderson led the effort to establish the Foundation for Education as a 501(c)(3) charitable organization to support students and educational programs throughout Imperial County, according to the release. "His vision for how the foundation would support our community is now realized and is a testament to his leadership," it reads.
“The Anderson Family Grant is special in that it memorializes John and Marie’s personal commitment to our work,” said Todd Finnell, PhD, County Superintendent of Schools and President of the Foundation for Education. “We appreciate everything they have done over the years to support our schools, students, and families.”
Howard P. Meyer Foundation
The Foundation for Education also received a $5,000 grant from Phillip and Elise Heald and the Howard P. Meyer Foundation to use toward the goals of the foundation.
According to the release, Howard Meyer, with his parents and siblings, migrated from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Escondido, California in 1895, seeking a better climate and living in California. Before his move, a 14-year-old Howard received the student honor of serving a year with Andrew Carnegie as an office apprentice. During his lifetime, Mr. Carnegie donated 1,689 Public Libraries in the U.S., including one in Calexico. Meyer first reached Imperial Valley in 1906, driving a mule-powered wagon while selling and delivering merchandise to early retail stores. In 1908, he moved to Holtville after buying a building that was for sale. Over Meyer's career, he bought and built 21 retail Imperial Hardware Company stores throughout Imperial County, Los Angeles and Riverside counties, and Yuma, Arizona. After his retirement in 1960, Meyer created a foundation to be used to support local public community developments and other charity organizations, the release reads.
IV Wellness Foundation Mission Support Grant
The Imperial Valley Wellness Foundation awarded a $10,000 Mission Support Grant to the Foundation for Education. With this grant, the Foundation for Education is partnering with the ICOE Migrant Education Program and Student Well-Being and Family Resources to host a Migrant Education Program Health & Wellness Parent Conference, and provide a series of parent education sessions on topics related to mental health, “breaking the stigma,” accessing community support and services, nutrition, and other topics. The Foundation for Education and the ICOE Migrant Education Program are also partnering with a variety of community agencies who will set up information tables for attendees to learn more about the resources and services offered by these agencies, according to the release.
"These generous grants will support the Foundation for Education’s scholarship program and other initiatives focused on improving the quality of life in Imperial County for our students and families," it reads.
Please visit foundation.icoe.org for more information about the Foundation for Education.
Scholarship Applications Being Accepted
According to the release, the Foundation for Education is also currently accepting scholarship applications from seniors in alternative education and/or special education programs who plan to attend a career technical school, community college, or university in the fall of 2023. The deadline to submit a scholarship application is 5:00 pm on Friday, April 28.
For scholarship eligibility requirements and additional information on how to apply, please visit foundation.icoe.org/scholarship.
