Four-alarm fire erupts near Brawley

A brush fire at Austin and Weaver roads near Brawley was elevated to a fourth alarm by mid-afternoon Saturday. Imperial County Fire Department and the Office of Emergency Services reportedly were conducting some evacuations while the blaze was being fought. The public was asked to stay away from the area. COURTESY PHOTO
