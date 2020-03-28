Four new COVID-19 cases confirmed

EL CENTRO — Imperial County Public Health Department on Friday raised the tally of local residents who have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) to 21.
That represents four additional cases from what was reported Thursday. The health department also reported there have been 140 negative tests so far, and there are nine tests pending.
Statewide, there have been 4,880 confirmed cases of COVID-19, as well as 100 deaths. Thus far, there have been no deaths reported in Imperial County.
The health department did not issue any details or statements with Friday’s update, but it has scheduled a teleconference with the media at 10 a.m. today.
