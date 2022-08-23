After a wild first week of prep football in the Imperial Valley, week two will again see teams in action Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights as the referee shortage continues to affect “Friday Night Lights”.
In addition to referee shortages in both, Imperial and Riverside Counties, affecting when games were played, the weather jumped into the mix last week resulting in possibly the first ever local three-day long game.
The weather came in the form of lightning, which literally struck Scott Stadium in Blythe during last Thursday night’s game between the Calexico High Bulldogs and host Palo Verde High Yellowjackets, rendering the facility unusable.
The 7-7 game was suspended in the third quarter only to resume at Imperial High’s Shimamoto-Simpson Field on Saturday night with Calexico winning 14-13 in overtime.
Unfortunately for Calexico, they have to quickly regroup from the “Thursday Night Lightning” game to play another Thursday night game, the second of four on the Bulldogs’ 2022 schedule.
This time the culprit as it were is the San Diego Football Officials Association, which, you guessed it, have a shortage of refs. That means Calexico (1-0) will travel to meet Castle Park High (0-1) at Otay Ranch High in Chula Vista at 6:30 p.m. on August 25th.
Also on Thursday, and similarly playing on a short practice week, are coach Bennie Carter-Martin’s Calipatria Hornets as they opened their 2022 season Saturday night.
Playing the Desert Christian Academy Conquerors in Bermuda Dunes, the Hornets (0-1) fell by a score of 41-0 and will attempt to regroup when they face Desert Mirage High (0-1) in Thermal at 7 p.m.
The Valley will have a Thursday night trifecta this week when the Southwest High Eagles (0-1) of coach John Haines, host the Vincent Memorial Catholic High Scots (1-0) of coach David Wong on a field both call home at Southwest at 7 p.m.
Last Friday night at Southwest High, Wong and the Scots took revenge against the San Diego High Cavers who beat Vincent last August by defeating them 29-28 while Haines and the Eagles lost to the Holtville Vikings.
This Friday night three teams will be in action in the Valley and for the second week in a row, the Brawley High Wildcats of coach Jon Self will play at Warne Field hosting coach Rob Gilster’s Valley Center High Jaguars at 7 p.m.
Brawley (1-0) defeated the Scripps Ranch High Falcons 27-20 last Friday night while Valley Center (0-1) lost to Santa Fe Christian 23-14 at home.
Also on Friday night, coach David Pena and the Central High Spartans will make their 2022 home debut at Cal Jones Field at 7 p.m. when they host the Point Loma High Pointers.
Central (1-0) jumped out to a 41-0 lead last Friday night at Mt. Carmel High and posted a 48-20 victory over the Sundevils while Point Loma (1-0) crushed Santana High 48-10 at home.
Rounding up the Friday night trifecta are the Imperial High Tigers who are coming off their bye week and will open their 2022 season as host to the West Hills High Wolf Pack at 7 p.m.
Coach David Shaw’s Tigers (0-0) will host West Hills (1-0) at Shimamoto-Simpson Field at 7 p.m. with the Wolf Pack coming off an impressive 24-6 win at Grossmont High.
Finally, it probably should not be considered a week of 2022 prep football without a Saturday game and this week it’s the Holtville Vikings who will provide that for local fans.
Saturday night the Vikings will host the first of three CETYS (Centro de Enseñanza Técnica y Superior (Center for Higher Technical Instruction) teams on the next three Saturdays.
This week finds the CETYS’ Tijuana team at Birger Field where this past Friday night Holtville scored on seven of its nine offensive possessions against visiting Southwest.
Reportedly utilizing a double-wing offense this season, Holtville (1-0) downed the visiting Eagles (0-1) 53-13.
WEEK 2
Aug. 25 Calexico @ Castle Park (Otay Ranch High, Chula Vista) *6:30 pm
Aug. 25 Vincent Memorial @ Southwest
Aug. 25 Calipatria @ Desert Mirage (Thermal)
Aug. 26 Valley Center @ Brawley
Aug. 26 Point Loma (SD) @Central
Aug. 26 West Hills @Imperial
Aug. 27 CETYS (Tijuana) @ Holtville
