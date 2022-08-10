Friday Night Lights returns to the Imperial Valley this week as the IV Football Coaches Association holds its annual varsity football carnival at Central High’s Cal Jones Field.
The IVFCA will also conduct their annual junior varsity and frosh football carnivals on Thursday night at Holtville High School. The carnivals are slated for 6:00 p.m. starts.
Also this weekend, three Valley varsity football teams have been invited to participate in the CIF-San Diego Section’s annual Kick-Off Classic scrimmage at University City High School in San Diego.
“These are two great events for the players and fans,” IVFCA Carnival director Craig Lyon said. “They raise money to help sponsor the IVFCA’s Hall of Fame so it’s today’s players playing to help honor past players so it’s the full cycle.”
There will be a five-dollar entry fee for each of the two carnivals for those over the age of five, and CIF, Southeastern Conference, or school passes will not be honored and no outside food or drink is allowed.
“This is a fundraising event for the schools and the IV Coaches Association,” Lyon said. “The gate (admission) proceeds are used to fund the Imperial Valley Hall of Fame induction banquet while the concession proceeds go to the hosting schools.”
In the spirit of the fundraiser, the Imperial Valley Football Official Association will have its members donating their time and working both of the carnivals.
“This is the way we give back to the community,” IVFOA president John Seamen said. “The informality of the scrimmages allows us to develop a rapport with the coaches, players, and the fans and we’ll be available to explain the rules to them.”
The IVFOA will also be emphasizing rule changes for the 2022 season to help teams avoid penalties and confusion during the season.
“The new rules are all designed for the safety of the players,” Seamen said. “It’s been the trend over at least the last decade and we want everybody to understand … we have nothing to hide.”
For the teams involved in the carnivals, the value of the scrimmage format is designed to learn about yourself in game-like situations.
“It will be four teams on each of the field with two two-team scrimmages going on 15-minute running-clock, one on offense first and the other defense and then they switch,” Lyon said. “No one is worried about first downs, they’re just running plays … the coaches are on the field and fully engaged ... it’s about trying to get give all the players exposure.”
Four varsity teams will be competing on Friday night including the Southeastern Conference’s Calipatria, Central, and Palo Verde Valley high schools and for the first time the Yuma High Criminals.
“Yuma High reached out to us and we’ve included them because it gives them and our Valley schools somebody different to look at and learn from,” Lyon said.
Meanwhile, Brawley, Imperial, and Southwest High’s varsity teams will exchange the local scrimmage to take on San Diego area opponents on Friday night and Saturday afternoon at the CIF-SDS’s Kick-Off Classic which is as close to a game as possible with subtle variations.
Friday night the Imperial Tigers will be the first of three Valley teams playing in the Kick-Off Classic at University City High School when they meet the Sweetwater High Red Devils at 4:00 p.m.
Saturday, two Valley schools will be in Kick-Off Classic action when the Southwest Eagles take on the Hoover High Cardinals at 12:15 p.m. while the Brawley Wildcats face-off against the Morse High Tigers at 2:00 p.m.
The San Diego Football Night Lights Magazine coordinates the Classic and according to their Twitter account, @MBASports1, the admission is a donation of one can of food for the San Diego Food Bank.
On Thursday night, JV scrimmages will take place on the east and west sides of Birger Field featuring Brawley, CETYS, Central, Imperial, Palo Verde and Southwest.
The Frosh carnival finds host Holtville joining Brawley, Central, Imperial, and Palo Verde and will take place in the outfield grass at the adjacent baseball field’s outfield.
While stadium seating is available for the JV carnival, spectators are encouraged to bring chairs for Frosh carnival as no seating is available.
