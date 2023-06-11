CALEXICO – The 110th graduating class of Calexico High School (CHS) celebrated their success by honoring those who helped shape them into the people they’ve become, led by a moving farewell speech by Senior Class President Mia Burgos.
As the sun set on Friday, June 9, over 600 graduates and their families gathered on CHS’s football field to participate in the 110th Calexico High School Commencement Ceremony, where Burgos bid an emotional goodbye.
Burgos focused primarily on thanking her grandparents, who she attributed to giving her a strong moral foundation, and on thanking her best friend – her mother.
“In my 18 years I don’t think you ever realized that the person I want to be like most in the world is you,” Burgos said to her mother.
Associated Student Body President Julian Villegas joined in thanking those who helped define him by celebrating what he described as the unbreakable bonds and lifelong memories developed through their academic journey.
“As you step into the unknown, I want to encourage you all to take risk and never get comfortable," Villegas said. "Go out there and create change. Make everyday a great day. Show people what it means to be a Bulldog, because once a Bulldog, always a Bulldog."
CHS Principal Gabrielle Williams brought the focus back to the students and their achievements during her principal’s address, referring to the common theme for the Class of 2023 being "overcoming adversity."
Williams described the last couple of years at CHS as being impacted with social challenges as well as mental health and academic challenges. The principal commended the graduating high school seniors for overcoming those challenges.
Williams went on to remind the graduates that they are 'braver than you believe you are,' 'stronger than you seem,' and are 'smarter than you also think.'
“You are resilient. You are beautiful. You are smart ...," Williams said. "My personal message is to have a successful personal life filed with friends, loved ones, and your family."
"Congratulations Class of 2023,” Williams said.
