BRAWLEY – Playing in the somewhat unusual role of underdogs, the Brawley Union High School Wildcat football team defeated the defending CIF D-II and CIF-State champion Scripps Ranch High School Eagles 27-20 at Warne Field here Friday night.
Many might be surprised by the final score – but not the Brawley team.
“Everyone thought we would lose. We were the underdogs and we went and proved everyone wrong,” said senior wide-out Mehkye Washington.
The Wildcats played solid defense and moved the ball on offense.
Coach Jon Self pointed to both sides of the ball – Brawley amassed 345 total yards, and surrendered 182 to the Eagles – as evidence that the Wildcats played a solid game.
“Their defense was their defense and that is who we scored against, so let’s not take anything away from our offensive performance,” Self said.
On the first possession of the game, the Eagles took no time picking up where they left off in 2021, with All-State 6' 6", 220-pound senior quarterback Jax Leatherwood passing nine yards to give Scripps Ranch a 6-0 lead.
The Wildcats responded behind their senior four-year starting quarterback Ethan Gutierrez, who took over at the Eagles' 42-yard line thanks to a 55-yard kick-off return by senior Damien Abarca.
In the middle of the drive, Gutierrez ran for seven yards, then connected with junior tight-end Robert Platt for 17 yards, setting up six consecutive carries by senior fullback Tanner Carranza, who scored from one yard out.
Brawley then got hit with the first of two 15-yard penalties for extensive celebrating after the touchdown that would be walked-off on the ensuing kick-off, giving the Eagles great field position near mid-field.
Penalties plagued the Wildcats but the Brawley defense stepped up when they needed to.
“They are good and we had to work as a team, everybody stepped up,” said junior tight-end and linebacker Robert Platt. “Against good teams we need to limit the penalties.”
The Brawley defense then held Scripps Ranch to four-and-out, and a bad snap on the Eagles punt attempt gave the Wildcats the ball at their 19 yard-line.
Two plays later, Gutierrez connected on a 79-yard passing play to junior Bradon Porras for a touchdown to give Brawley a 13-6 lead as Wildcat junior first-year kicker Nathan Urbano converted the PAT.
“I think it’s that there is more confidence in my receivers and myself by the coaches so we’re going deeper,” Gutierrez said. “The receivers and I have built a relationship over the off-season and now we just need to perfect it.”
Leatherwood and the Eagles answered in three plays, thanks to a short field scoring on a 17-yard pass to junior Alex Ariaudo, who would figure prominently in the game but not as a wide receiver.
With the score tied 13-13, Brawley was forced to punt, and on the Eagles’ ensuing drive, Leatherwood was sacked and forced to leave the game with an injured shoulder.
Ariaudo took over at quarterback for the remainder of the game and did more than a yeoman’s job of running the offense.
“They lost their starting quarterback but I think that his replacement was good too,” Self said. “He could option, which Leatherwood doesn’t, and Ariaudo was adequate passing and he seemed to command the team.”
On Brawley’s first possession of the second half, Gutierrez connected with Washington for 68 yards, setting up a one-yard touchdown run by Carranza, with Urbano’s PAT giving the Wildcats a 20-13 lead.
“This year I’ve got to go hard … it’s my senior year and I go hard in practice and I go hard in the games,” Washington said.
On the ensuing kick-off, the Eagles’ returner was on the verge of scoring when he was taken down by Urbano, with a touchdown-saving tackle.
“This is my first year of football and that was my first tackle,” said Urbano, who has played on Brawley’s varsity soccer team. “I didn’t think I would be tackling someone so I never practiced it …but I will now.”
Following a third-quarter Scripps Ranch punt, Brawley found themselves at the Eagles’ 35-yard line where Wildcat sophomore running back Matthew Moreno ran straight up the middle for a 30-yard touchdown run.
Brawley surrendered a fourth-quarter touchdown but then shut down Scripps Ranch on their last-ditch offensive push to win the game 27-20.
“Ethan passed well and overall, the line gave him a good pocket and they also blocked for the backs,” Self said.
This Friday night at Warne Field at 7 p.m., Brawley (1-0) will host coach Rob Gilster and the Valley Center High Jaguars, who lost their season-opening game to Santa Fe Christian 23-14 at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.