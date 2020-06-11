Further port of entry construction to begin

CALEXICO – Construction is scheduled to begin Monday for next phase of the Calexico west land port of entry modernization and expansion project.
The $191 million project will construct a new administration building, increase the number of canopied vehicle secondary inspection areas from nine to 16, and expand new northbound vehicle lanes from 10 to 16.
Additionally, it will provide five new southbound vehicle lanes, inspection booths, and canopy area, as well as install a secured employee parking area, the U.S. General Services Administration announced.
The, project, known as phase 2A, is projected to be completed in spring 2023 and will support Customs and Border Protection and other federal agencies’ mission requirements by expanding the capacity for non-commercial vehicle processing and inspections.
On Tuesday, county Board of Supervisors Chair Luis Plancarte told his colleagues on the board that the pending construction is a welcome development.
“I’m very, very glad that we have some construction projects that both will help the community and help border crossing,” Plancarte said during the meeting’s public comments session.
The port of entry’s modernization and expansion project includes a final phase that has yet to be funded, though President Donald Trump’s proposed fiscal year 2021 budget request to Congress included a total of $99.7 million for phase 2B.
The project’s final phase would include the addition of a pedestrian processing building with an expanded number of northbound pedestrian inspection lanes, significant earthwork, and the demolition of the port of entry’s legacy buildings, originally built in the 1970s.
The planned replacement of the port will be completed once the balance of the project’s budget is appropriated in a future fiscal year, GSA reported.
The port of entry is the third-busiest land port in the state and processes 15,000 to 20,000 northbound vehicles and 20,000 northbound pedestrians, daily, GSA reported.
“Modernizing our port of entry infrastructure will keep our economy moving forward and provides a secure facility that welcomes travelers to the U.S., and citizens home,” Pete Flores, CBP director of field operations in San Diego, said in a written statement.
Monday’s start of construction follows the GSA’s award of a construction services option to Greeley, Colo.-based Hensel Phelps Construction Co.
Initially, phase 2A was to include the addition of the new pedestrian processing facility, as well as the demolition of the existing downtown port of entry building.
A federal funding shortfall in the approximate $250 million needed to complete the entire phase 2A project had resulted in the project components’ omission in February 2019.
The $98 million phase 1 expansion project was completed in September 2018. That project resulted in the addition of five southbound vehicle lanes, 10 northbound vehicle inspection lanes with primary and secondary inspection canopies and a new command center.
