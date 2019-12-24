Galindo handed gavel as next IID president

EL CENTRO — The Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors will begin the New Year with Norma Galindo as its president.
Galindo was elected Monday afternoon to replace Erik Ortega for the next one-year term.
Director Alex Cardenas will take over as vice president, replacing James Hanks.
This will be the second time that Galindo has served as the president or chairman of the board.
“We have a very good working group,” she said. “We don’t agree all the time, but we come together to keep our water and electricity prices low.”
Cardenas thinks Galindo will do a good job.
“I think she is very worthy of leading us,” he said.
Ortega, who is running for re-election next year, thanked his family for allowing him to spend time away from them while serving as board president of IID.
He said it was a challenging year with items like Assembly Bill 854, which would have allowed Riverside County to add six directors to the IID board, and numerous Salton Sea issues.
During his tenure, the IID also entered into an agreement to provide up to 27 megawatts of electricity in Mexico.
“I really enjoyed it,” he said. “I am running for election again.”
He said his mission was simple: to keep water and electricity prices low.
