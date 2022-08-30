The movement of the football calendar is a fairly recent occurrence, coinciding with the universal roll-back in the start of school from the week before Labor Day, the first Monday in September, to in some cases almost the beginning of August.
Now, Imperial Valley and other desert schools have the pleasure of beginning football practice on Aug. 1st and playing on lovely hot summer nights.
Add in the national referee shortage, along with a thunderstorm to disrupt the first game in Blythe this season, and the ‘new-normal’ Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night games continue this week with all games slated for a 7 p.m. kick-off.
What some could see as chaos seems to have not affected all the Valley teams, however. Five local teams remain undefeated after two weeks with the Southeastern Conference’s overall record being 11 wins and six losses.
Meanwhile, Brawley with a win and a loss, plays at home, while Southwest and Calipatria will be looking for their first wins of the 2022 season at home.
The action begins on Thursday night in the north-end of Imperial County when the Brawley Wildcats (1-1) with coach Jon Self return to Warne Field hosting the University City High Centurions (1-1).
The Wildcats lost to the Valley Center High Jaguars (1-1) 27-21 Friday night.
Also Thursday night, the Calipatria Hornets (0-2) have their 2022 home opener hosting the Army-Navy Academy Warriors (2-0) at Veteran’s Field after yet another short week of practice.
Friday night, the Central High Spartans (2-0) will look to pick up another home win at Cal Jones Field when they host the Palm Desert High Aztecs (1-1).
Coach David Pena and the Spartans are coming off a victory in their 2022 home debut last week when they defeated the Point Loma High Pointers (1-1) by a score of 30-14.
The Calexico Bulldogs with coach Fernando Solano (2-0) will make their 2022 home debut at Ward Field Friday night when they take on the CETYS-Mexicali Zorros.
Thursday night, the Bulldogs pulled off a 48-33 come-from-behind victory over the Castle Park High Lancers (0-2) at Otay Ranch High in Chula Vista.
Hitting the road Friday night for Yuma is coach David Shaw’s Tigers (1-0), who will take on the Cibola High Raiders (0-0) after defeating the West Hills High Wolfpack (1-1) at Shimamoto-Simpson Field 21-3 last Friday.
After two "home" games at Southwest High School, the Vincent Memorial Catholic High Scots (2-0) with coach David Wong travel to take on the El Cajon Valley High School Braves (1-1) Friday night.
Last Friday Vincent was the "road" team to the Southwest High Eagles (0-2) with coach John Haine, but the Scots prevailed in the game 46-7.
Haines and the Eagles will again be at home Friday night when they host the Gila Ridge High Hawks (0-0), who last year hired Jessica Slaughter as the third female varsity football coach in the history of Arizona.
Once again, the local prep football week ends with a Saturday night game featuring the Holtville High Vikings (2-0) taking on the second of three CETYS (Centro de Enseñanza Técnica y Superior - Center for Higher Technical Instruction) teams from Mexico.
Saturday night, the Vikings rallied at Birger Field to defeat the CETYS’ Tijuana campus Zorros by a score of 41-30 and this week will host CETYS (Ensenada).
Sept. 1 (Thurs.): Army-Navy @ Calipatria
Sept. 1 (Thurs.): University City @ Brawley
Sept. 2: Palm Desert @ Central
Sept. 2: CETYS (Mex) @ Calexico
Sept. 2: Gila Ridge @ Southwest
Sept. 2: Imperial @ Cibola (Yuma)
Sept. 2: Vincent Memorial @ El Cajon Valley
Sept. 2: Palo Verde @ Kofa (Yuma)
Sept. 3 (Sat.): CETYS (Ensenada) @ Holtville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.