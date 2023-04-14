EL CENTRO – Bright colors, bowling balls and pins, uniforms, squishy light-up Koosh animals and more were the scene at Strikezone IV as the inaugural “George’s Kids Bowl” was underway on Thursday, April 13.
George’s Kids Bowl was an event held by the El Centro Rotary Club in conjunction with Autism Support of Imperial County (ASIC) and the San Diego Regional Center as a way for Rotary to give back to the community, specifically the special needs community, by renting out the bowling alley from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. for free use by families with special needs children, said EC Rotary President and event coordinator Erik Freeman.
The event, Freeman said, was named after the late George McFaddin, a long-time El Centro Rotarian, a former 17-year El Centro Elementary School District board member, and one of the founding members of Autism Support of Imperial County in the early 1990s.
“(El Centro Rotary) had this fund where, on an annual basis would go to ‘George’s Kids,’ so we decided as a Rotary Club that we wanted to help all special needs kids, not just those with autism,” Freeman said, “So this event today is helping kids, allowing them to bowl, (have) food and drinks for them, their siblings and parents or guardians for free.”
The event was for all families with special needs children throughout Imperial County, Freeman said.
“Personally I have multiple family members with disabilities and I’m a strong believer that people with disabilities should be included,” Freeman said. “Oftentimes people with disabilities kind of get left out of things and their families don’t feel like they’re a full part of the deal, so we wanted to make sure that we, as a club, did something to help them.”
“The other thing is that as a Rotary organization in our district, (we noticed that) mental health is a big issue for special needs families,” Freeman said. “They’re under so much more stress than a typical family is because their children oftentimes has a lot more issues than typical child does, so we feel like giving them a kind of break – especially during Spring Break when their kids are not in school – would be a great opportunity for the community.”
Freeman said the Rotary Club chose bowling because “it doesn’t take you to think about things very much” and it also falls in line with Rotary’s overall philanthropic philosophy of “service to the community.”
“You can do bowling whether you have Downs Syndrome, autism … it’s a relaxing endeavor,” he said.
In addition, the event also morphed ASIC’s former bowling event for first responders into the fold, so first responders from the El Centro Police and Fire departments were on-hand as well as the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office and ICSO Explorers program, attending to support autism awareness, mingling with the families and also enjoying themselves, said ASIC President James Gonzalez.
Gonzalez said that while ASIC started their bowling event as a first responders-centered event in 2019 with a hiatus because of COVID in 2020-21, El Centro Rotary offering to fit the bill for Strikezone allowed them to up the capacity from a few lanes for two hours to all of the bowling alley’s lanes for three hours total, which allowed for many more families to participate, he said.
Over 640 spaces for bowlers were available, Gonzalez said. While the event had about 300 pre-registered, between the various families, first responders, Rotarian and other worker-volunteers at the 9 resource tables who participated at the event, Gonzalez estimated about 600 people attended the event in total.
“It’s going great,” Gonzalez said. “We always do this during Spring Break and a lot of people do take vacation and go out of town, so when they see the date they know they won’t be here, and we’re already aware of that, but the turnout has been great.”
“We’re happy that the Sheriff’s Office, El Centro PD and Fire came out. Our first responders are our friends,” Gonzalez said. “This is a great event to show our kids that they’re there to be our friends and to help, so it’s a two-fold event in that aspect.”
“It’s actually really great to see that from when my grandparents first help start the Autism Support with several other families that it’s grown to a whole ‘nother level,” Steven McFaddin, grandson of George McFaddin, said. “I thought we were going to see maybe 20 cars but the parking lot is full and then all the law enforcement are wearing their autism support badges ... my grandfather always said ‘I could only take it to a certain level but I’m glad I could start it to support other families.’”
Like Freeman, McFaddin said his grandfather became involved in supporting special needs families when he saw Steven McFaddin’s father’s struggles with Steve’s younger brother, who has autism.
“Back then these events didn’t exist and now everyone is getting all of this support, which is great,” McFaddin said. “This was (George McFaddin’s) pride and joy, being able to have events like this for families and support (them).”
“Mostly I just want them to have a good time, obviously, and have an escape and break during Spring Break,” McFaddin said. “A lot of these mentally challenged individuals like their routine but they’re out of routine when school is out, so here’s something to do during the day.”
“It kind of brings everybody together,” he said.
As children bowled with the help of their families or metal bowling aide contraptions, the children, their parents, the first responders and volunteers could be seen with smiles lighting up their faces throughout the event.
“I would like special needs families to know that El Centro Rotary cares about them and for people to know that these are the types of things we do in the community,” Freeman said. “And if you want to get involved with Rotary because these are the types of things we do; let us know. Contact a Rotarian,” he said.
“It’s all positive,” McFaddin said.
