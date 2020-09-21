Mourners and admirers of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg gathered outside the Imperial County Superior Courthouse Saturday night to hold a memorial service. Ginsburg died Friday in Washington, D.C., after serving on the nation’s high court 27 years. She was 87.

 

Ginsburg remembered
Maribel Padilla, of El Centro, holds a candle and a Ruth Bader Ginsburg figurine during a vigil Saturday at the Superior Courthouse in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

 
Ginsburg remembered
Ann McDonald (center), of El Centro, holds a sign reading, "#Protect the court," during a Ruth Bader Ginsburg candlelight vigil Saturday at the Superior Courthouse in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Ginsburg remembered
Local residents participate in a moment of silence in honor of the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg during a candlelight vigil on Saturday at the Superior Courthouse in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Ginsburg remembered
FROM LEFT: Kayla and Cynthia Leyvas, of Calexico, and Christina Ramirez, of El Centro, sit behind a sign reading, "She brought us this far, now it's our turn," during a Ruth Bader Ginsburg candlelight vigil on Saturday at the Superior Courthouse in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

