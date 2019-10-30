Girl Scouts San Diego troops in the Imperial Valley and their families gathered Oct. 20 at Gateway Church in Brawley to participate in a Tent-or-Treat celebration. The event marked the birthday of Girl Scout’s founder, Juliette Gordon Low, which happens to fall on Oct. 3.
Girl Scout troops set up and decorated tents, then hosted games and activities for all to enjoy. There was a s'more station where participants learned about Juliette Low, several games and even a haunted tent.
