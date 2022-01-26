Girls basketball roundup: Stakes high as Imperial visits Holtville

HOLTVILLE – Over the past few seasons, the Imperial Tigers and Holtville Vikings girls’ basketball teams have battled each other for the Desert League championship and for overall girls’ hoops supremacy in the Imperial Valley.{/span}
However, tonight’s game here between Imperial (13-5, 1-0 IVL) and Holtville (11-5, 3-0 IVL) at 7 p.m. marks the first Imperial Valley League game between the long-time rivals.
This comes thanks to the CIF-San Diego Section’s Southeastern Conference 2019 decision to realign leagues based on power rankings.
The 2021-22 season realignment in girls basketball, based on the CIF’s preseason power-rankings, has the Vikings (32.8) and Tigers (35.1) placed in the IVL along with Calexico (51.4), Brawley (66.2), and Vincent Memorial Catholic (56.8).
The 2021-22 Desert League meanwhile is composed of Southwest (74.6), Central Union (78.6), Calipatria (86), and Palo Verde Valley (86.2).
Monday night, both Holtville and Imperial claimed IVL victories, the Vikings defeating the Calexico 56-39 while the Tigers crushed Vincent Memorial 61-9.
Holtville jumped out to a 17-5 first-quarter lead over the visiting Bulldogs who then matched the Vikings point-for-point in the second and third quarters before being outscored 17-12 in the final period.
For coach Murray Anderson’s Vikings, junior point guard Kamryn Walker scored a game-high 24 points, including three three-pointers, while pulling down six rebounds and tallying five steals.
Senior Orian Anderson had 14 points and nine rebounds, and sophomore Jasmine Garewal scored 10 points and had eight rebounds.
In Calexico, juniors Xiomara Cardona and Sierra Morris scored 17 points each for Coach Rich Ponchione’s Tigers against Vincent.
Imperial’s defense has now allowed their last three opponents an average of 12 points per game.
Also Monday night, the Brawley Union High Wildcats had the IVL bye and traveled to Yuma to take on Cibola High, losing to the Raiders (19-3), 73-18.
Tonight in IVL action, Vincent Memorial (0-14, 0-2 IVL) plays at cross-town rival Calexico (9-7, 1-1 IVL) at 7 p.m.
In Desert League action Monday night, the Palo Verde Valley Yellowjackets remained unbeaten in league play, posting a 43-29 win over the Southwest Eagles in Blythe.
Meanwhile, the Central Spartans remained one game back of Palo Verde after posting a 46-29 victory at Calipatria.
The Spartans’ Briana Martin hit five three-pointers and tallied a game high 19 points for the visitors.
Calipatria coach Mike Fong saw seniors Sierra Saiza with eight points and four steals and Kylie Lyerly with six points and six rebounds lead the way for the Hornets.
Junior Marcella Lyerly had a solid game in the paint for Calipatria pulling down 11 rebounds and blocking four shots.
In Desert League action tomorrow night, the Palo Verde (11-9, 4-0 DL) will play at Calipatria (9-12, 1-3 DL) while Central (8-9, 3-1 DL) hosts Southwest (2-18,0-3
Friday night’s schedule in girls basketball finds Brawley (12-8, 1-3 IVL) hosting IVL foe Calexico at 7 p.m. while Imperial plays a non-league game at Grossmont High at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.