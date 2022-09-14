EL CENTRO – Rivalries seem to fuel some of the biggest sporting events, they give fandoms something to fight for and even harvest a sense of conflict amongst teams. They are incredibly common and have such a long, deep-rooted history, yet if you think about what is at the core of the rivalry you find this incredible passion for the game, fierce competition from both sides, and lots of hard work. So, instead of fueling the negatives that may arise from rivalries, this article is meant to celebrate the dedication and strong work ethic present in girls’ volleyball.
As the Southwest Eagles prepare for the big game on Thursday they seem to be composed and much more concerned with how they are performing in practice. Eagles freshman Kaydence Wiewei describes her team as welcoming, and positive, and can not think of a bad moment since joining the team.
“[We] all get along well, always have a lot of energy, and even though it’s practice, we practice as if we’re playing a game so however, we play in practice is how we try to come out and play in the game,” said WieWei.
Adding to the list of newcomers for the Eagles is Alyana Aguirre, who looks like anything but a rookie. Despite her short amount of time in the purple and yellow, Aguirre has already earned herself the nickname ‘Little.’ However, don’t be fooled Aguirre’s competitive fire is present in every rally and she’s just getting started.
“[Volleyball] is very competitive, it brings out the fight in everyone, and it is really fun…I love my coaches, they are all great and I’ve learned a lot ever since I began playing with Southwest. I feel like I’ve grown a lot and I hope to grow more in the next four years,” said Aguirre.
At the center of the Eagles’ nest is varsity head coach Sarah Marquez, whose strong leadership trickles down from assistant coaches to upperclassmen. Leading this year’s group of veterans is Heidy Maradueño, who is in her final year of high school volleyball and trying to enjoy every minute of it.
“The thing that I’ve liked most [volleyball] is how many people come and watch. Everything goes crazy, it’s really loud, there’s a lot of students and I think that’s one of the best things...we’re a very strong team so once we get loud and get in the zone, we can be really good,” said Maradueño.
A few streets over, the Central Spartans are being led by head coach Yvanna Lopez, whose confidence in her team is visible in the girls’ energy and attitude. According to senior hitter Helaina Boutwell, the team is fun, outgoing, and united. Despite only joining the team two years ago, Boutwell has fallen in love with the game and the program.
“It’s kind of a change of pace and its a team sport more than an individual sport, so it kind of depends on everyone else as well as yourself to just do your best, try your hardest, and pick everyone up and I really like that,” said Boutwell.
However, Boutwell’s job as a hitter would not be possible without junior setter Katia Mejia. While there might be some pressure associated with Mejia’s list of duties as the director of the offense, she credits her team and coaches for getting her through the tough times.
“Sometimes it can be a lot of pressure but it’s fun to see where I can put the ball…my team is always very supportive because I can be hard on myself but also thank you to my coaches for always guiding us when we are down or going through tough situations,” said Mejia.
Similarly, Mejia cannot do her job without the help of junior, defensive phenom Camila Munguia. Since Munguia joined the Spartans her freshmen year, the young player has seen the team and program grow exponentially.
“The volleyball environment and program have been amazing, we went from a team with nothing to a team that became something, we created a sense of unity, we are family and it feels like we are all sisters… we’re based on energy, its what fuels this team to do good is energy and aggressiveness,” said Munguia.
The Eagles will host the Spartans in a showcase of athletic prowess on September 15.
