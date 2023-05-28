CALEXICO – Vincent Memorial Catholic High School (VMCHS) held its celebratory mass and Graduation Ceremony at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, here, on Friday, May 26.
School Principal and Sister Guadalupe "Lupita" Hernandez said it was a momentous occasion that marked the culmination of four years of hard work, dedication, and personal growth for the graduating Class of 2023.
Some students wore a gold tassel, symbolizing the California Scholarship Federation Award, which recognizes students who possess high standards in academics. Parents, other family members, and faculty gathered to celebrate the accomplishments of the students, bidding farewell to their high school years and embarking on the next chapter of their lives.
The mass celebrated the VMCHS graduates and emphasized giving thanks to God for everything they accomplished. The commencement ceremony followed right after the mass and featured an array of speeches from faculty, salutatorian, valedictorian, the principal, and Associate Director Matthew Cordes from the Roman Catholic Diocese of San Diego. The speakers offered words of wisdom, encouragement, and reflection. They acknowledged the challenges faced by the graduates and emphasized the importance of trusting in God, resilience, compassion, and a commitment to lifelong learning.
“Today is the beginning of something new in your lives,” the Rev. José Sosa said during the homily, or sermon, portion of the mass. "God has a plan for you students and being close to Him is important," he said.
Sosa offered examples of "saying thank you" to God in the mornings for the years of learning the graduates experienced in high school. He said to "be the light for others," for them to never underestimate themselves, and "nothing can stop you if you walk with Jesus."
Associate Director Matthew Cordes from the Diocese of San Diego gave a brief message to the VMCHS graduating class. Cordes said it is always a blessing to be part of the commencement as it was his fourth time participating, having come from San Diego to attend. He congratulated the students on their hard work and late night study sessions and emphasized the importance of finding community while in college.
“Be simple. Be humble. Bring joy to others,” Cordes told the grads.
VMCHS Salutatorian Diego Vanegas also spoke to his fellow classmates and family before they received their diplomas.
“Today marks the end of a memorable chapter in our lives and the beginning of several new ones,” Vanegas said. The salutatorian asked his classmates to take pride in their generation, to make mistakes, and learn from them. He said he sees unwavering perseverance in them coupled with the ability to succeed. He also thanked all the parents for their tireless help and support.
The VMCHS graduation ceremony was a memorable and meaningful event for students, parents, and faculty alike, commemorating the achievements of the graduating class and sending them forth into the world as confident, compassionate, and well-rounded individuals.
As stated by Rev. Sosa and other speakers, these graduates carry with them the 'cherished memories and invaluable lessons learned during their time at VMCHS, forever linked by the bond of their shared experiences.'
“Dreams without goals are just dreams,” Sosa said. “Today is the beginning of the rest of your life.”
