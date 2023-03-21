CALIPATRIA – California Governor Gavin Newsom visited Imperial County on Monday, March 20, speaking at Control Thermal Resource’s (CTR) Hell’s Kitchen Lithium and Power Project location on progress being made in the county’s newest resource: Lithium Valley.
This mark's Newsom's second visit to Imperial County since his brief visit to Calexico in December 2022 before visiting Mexicali and Baja California's governor, Marina del Pilar Ávila, at length.
Hell’s Kitchen is a only a small part of what a CTR pamphlet handed out at the press conference called “Lithium + Renewable Energy Powerfully Combined,” referred to as a “Clean Energy Campus,” highlighting four additional site locations with the possibilities for more.
Newsom – along with local, state, and tribal leaders – toured Lithium Valley, including the Clean Energy Campus, on Monday, ending the tour in Hell’s Kitchen, just outside of Calipatria.
“We’re building a hub for global innovation while ensuring this transformation benefits communities right here in Imperial Valley," Newsom said in the press conference. "California is poised to become the world’s largest source of batteries, and it couldn’t come at a more crucial moment in our efforts to move away from fossil fuels. The future happens here first – and Lithium Valley is fast-tracking the world’s clean energy future,” the governor said.
While Newsom expressed his support for Lithium Valley, when asked about the Taxpayer Protection and Government Accountability Act Initiative – which threatens to undo the recent tax laws which guarantee 80% of taxes from the processing and selling of lithium will go directly to Imperial County – he was unable to respond.
He instead had three of the speakers – Imperial County Chair of the Board of Supervisors and District 4 Supervisor Ryan Kelley, California State Assemblymember Educardo Garcia, and community advocate and Comte Civico Del Valle, Inc. Executive Director Luis Olmedo – answer, all of whom promised to push the law on the local level if necessary.
“I am not going to be as nice as my counterparts. We are going to fight this, and we are committed to making sure those tax dollars come back to Imperial County,” Olmedo said.
According to CRT’s pamphlet, CRT will begin construction on the campus in July 2023, and is expected produce 50 megawatts of power, in addition to the 25,000 tons of lithium in 2024 alone.
This pamphlet also estimated what CTR expects to invest in Imperial County by 2030, estimating more than $28 billion dollars into Imperial County and creating more than 8,400 jobs, with more than 95% going to Imperial County residents.
Finally, CRT estimated the development of the campus will generate an additional 4,000 jobs, through construction and ancillary companies, which provided Supervisor Kelley the perfect reason to invite Newsom back to Imperial County.
“Governor Newsom, I want to invite you to come back to Imperial County anytime you want," Kelley, the County Chairman of the Board, said. "We will be happy to get you some carne asada and show you what we are doing next,” he said.
IVP Editor Roman Flores contributed to this report.
