Grace Cortez-Jimenez appointed to lead pending countywide school for Imagine

EL CENTRO – The Imperial Valley’s Dr. Grace Cortez-Jimenez was recently appointed by the Imagine Schools Imperial County Board of Directors as the founding principal of Imagine Schools Imperial County, a tuition free public charter school, pending approval by the Imperial County Office of Education’s Board of Education.
According to a press release from Imagine, Imagine Schools Imperial County is petitioning the ICOE Board to become a countywide benefit charter school with an emphasis on dual immersion (English/Spanish learning) for all students in Imperial County.
Pending approval by the ICOE Board later this spring, Imagine Schools Imperial County plans to open to 325 students in grades TK (transitional Kindergarten)-through-2 in August 2023, according to the release. The school will add a grade level and 100 students each year until it reaches capacity as a complete TK-8 dual immersion tuition free public charter school, the release reads.
“The Board took Imagine staff’s recommendation and voted unanimously to appoint Jimenez as its chief academic leader, said Dr. Jeff Tilton, California Regional Director with Imagine Schools. “With Dr. Jimenez living locally, knowing several Imperial Valley families and local organizations, it was both the ideal and logical choice to recommend (her).”
Jimenez was appointed by the Founding Board of Directors, Imagine Schools Imperial County: President Ray Castillo; Vice President Ramon Ortega, and Secretary Darletta Willis.
Following graduation from San Diego State University with a degree in liberal studies, Jimenez continued her education at SDSU by earning master’s degree and Doctorate, all while working for area districts.
Jimenez started her teaching career in 1994 at Aurora High School in Calexico before moving to Wilson Junior High School in El Centro in 1997. In 2000, Jimenez, moved into administration as an assistant principal in the Calexico Unified School District before a promotion to principal within CUSD during the 2003 school year.
In 2007, Jimenez joined ICOE as principal of its Court/Community Schools. The next year she became principal at Ballington Academy, a charter school authorized by the El Centro Elementary School District.
Jimenez joined the Imagine Schools family in 2013 when she serves as principal at both the Imperial Valley and Coachella campuses.
“It is clear Dr. Jimenez has a breadth of site level administrative experiences to open a new school, a high quality school for the Imperial Valley community,” said Dr. Tilton.
