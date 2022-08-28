In week two of the 2022 football action, three teams remained undefeated and one opened their season with a victory.
Thursday night, the Vincent Memorial Catholic High Scots defeated the hosting Southwest Eagles by a score of 46-7, while in Chula Vista the Calexico High Bulldogs won a shoot-out with Castle Park High 48-33 to improve to 2-0.
Also picking up their second win without a loss on Friday night were the Central High Spartans, who beat the Point Loma High Pointers 30-14 at Cal Jones Field to go to 2-0.
The Imperial High Tigers opened ther 2022 season dominating the visiting West Hills High Wolfpack by a 21-3 score.
Friday night the Brawley High Wildcats lost to the visiting the Valley Center High Jaguars 27-21.
And on Thursday night the Calipatria High Hornets fell for the second time in Riverside County in this young season, losing to Desert Mirage High in Thermal 38-7.
Vincent Memorial junior quarterback Jacobo Elias passed for three touchdowns and rushed for two more to lead the Scots to their win over Southwest, scoring on a run for the first score and passing for another to give Vincent a 13-7 lead at half.
In the second half, Vincent blocked a Southwest punt to set up a score and then intercepted two errant Eagle passes and returned them for touchdowns.
The Imperial High Tigers opened their 2022 season by unleashing safety and running back Seth Shaw on West Hills, the senior scoring all three touchdowns in the Imperial win.
Shaw scored Imperial's first touchdown of the season when he scooped up a second-quarter West Hills fumble and raced 77 yards for the score to give the Tigers a 7-3 halftime lead.
Shaw then added two second-half touchdown runs, the first on a nine-yard third quarter run and again on a two-yard fourth quarter run while fellow senior Ethan Gonzalez kicked the three point-after's.
At Warne Field in Brawley Friday night, senior Wildcat quarterback Ethan Gutierrez had perhaps the finest rushing game of his near-four year career as he gained 177 yards on 12 carries and scored two touchdowns against tradition non-league foe Valley Center.
With Brawley trailing 27-14 with 5:16 left in the fourth quarter and things bordering on desperation, Gutiérrez electrified the home crowd on a third down and 15 yards to go from the Wildcat 33 yard-line.
Gutierrez, who had already ran for a 21-yard touchdown on an option play, was flushed out of the pocket, dodged three would-be tacklers, then barely outraced the remainder of the Jaguar defense to score.
Nathan Urbano then converted his third PAT of the game but a last-ditch drive by Brawley fell short.
On a night when it seemed even if something seemingly went right for the Wildcats, it turned out not to be, Valley Center was both good and lucky.
For example, Brawley blocked two Jag punts, one in the end zone that the punter recovered and turned for a first down, while the Wildcats were mistake-prone, committing turnovers and penalties that contributed to their 27-21 demise.
Highlights from the other games played last week, including the Holtville High Vikings' first of three games against CETYS on consecutive Saturday nights, will be posted in Monday's edition.
