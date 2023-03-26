Guilty plea provides little comfort to first responders of fatal smuggling incident resulting in 13 dead in Imperial County

HOLTVILLE – Jose Cruz Noguez's plea of guilty in federal court provides little comfort to Holtville Fire Department, who were the first to respond to the fatal car crash that resulted in thirteen deaths.
Noguez pleaded guilty in federal court on Tuesday, March 21, to charges stemming from a March 2, 2021 smuggling incident in which thirteen people died when the vehicle in which they were concealed collided with a semi-truck near Holtville, California, according to a press release issued by the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of California on Tuesday, March 21.
On Saturday, March 25, Holtville Fire Chief spoke on behalf of his department, reacting to the guilty plea and explaining the large, and lasting, impact this incident had on the firefighters who responded to what Silva described as a “horrific scene.”
“I’m glad someone is accountable for those horrific actions, but it won’t bring any of them back,” Silva said.
According to Silva, his department has been so affected by the crash that they have actively avoided following the case, saying the news of it brought back too many terrible memories of that day.
During the early morning hours of March 2, 2021, before the smuggling event, according to the press release, Cruz Noguez used his vehicle to scout the area where the load vehicles would be traveling.
After confirming there was no law enforcement in the area, the defendant’s co-conspirators loaded dozens of undocumented migrants – including at least one minor who was unaccompanied by a parent or guardian – into two modified SUVs and drove them into the United States through a breach they had cut in the international boundary fence, according to the press release.
Once successfully in the United States, the two load vehicles traveled west along Interstate 8, and as has been reported in the media, one of the vehicles – a GMC Yukon – caught fire on Interstate 8 near Highway 115.
Shortly thereafter, the other vehicle, a Ford Expedition, collided with a tractor-trailer on Highway 115 near Holtville. Thirteen individuals in the Ford Expedition died tragically as a result of the accident, the release reads.
A little more than a year later, Cruz Noguez pleaded guilty to "Conspiracy to Bring In Undocumented Migrants" and "Bringing In Undocumented Migrants for Financial Gain and Aiding and Abetting," according to the release. The defendant is scheduled to be sentenced on June 9 at 9:00 a.m. before U.S. District Judge Cathy Ann Bencivengo.
Still, this guilty plea does little to comfort the first responders who witnessed the aftermath of the incident first-hand, Silva said, as they are still struggling to cope with the grizzly scene they saw.
“The crash site is still in our jurisdiction, so we still have to go by the site," Silva said. "Every time we do, its all we think about….
"Our hearts still go out to the families of the thirteen people lost that day,” Fire Chief Silva said.
