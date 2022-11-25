BRAWLEY – With a drive-thru modality, Hacienda Snack Bar & Catering gave away Thanksgiving meals to underprivileged families and veterans on Nov. 24 outside the restaurant.
“It’s gratifying because there are people that are in need so they look for somewhere to go, see if they have somebody or a neighbor that will hopefully give them a plate. So now they have a place where they could come and get something,” Mario Castañeda, one of the owners of Hacienda Snack Bar & Catering, said.
Castañeda mentioned that last year they prepared around 350 plates and expect to give the same amount this year. The plates included ham, turkey stuffing, mashed potatoes with gravy, a roll, and green beans.
Community members visited their K Street location to grab a Thanksgiving plate from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
This tradition started 12 years ago when Rosie Vanveen did it in honor of her late husband, according to Castañeda.
He said that previously the event was held at the Lions Center, but when Covid came, they decided to implement the lunch at the restaurant.
“It is more convenient for us because we have everything here. So now it’s just a drive-thru,” Castañeda said.
Despite this being a day for being thankful, Castañeda added it is also to help the community.
“We have to help each other and so that’s the way we feel we can help,” Castañeda said.
