WHEN 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WHERE Pioneers Museum, 375 E. Aten Road, Imperial
INFO There will be activities for the whole family, wagon rides, games for all ages, Blacksmith demos, historical displays, food and much more. This is a free event.
American Legion district 30 meeting
WHEN noon to 1 p.m.
WHERE Brawley Post 60, G street, Brawley
INFO The 30th District of the American Legion consist of eight posts in Imperial County and one in Riverside County. All posts will be meeting in Brawley at noon for a 30th District Meeting. It will be open to all Legion and Auxiliary members in good standing. Anyone interested in joining the American Legion, call Tracy “T-Dog” Rascoe at (760) 425-0470.
